RHOBH Star Admits She Was ‘Surprised’ By Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade in Season 13

Kyle Richards surprised some of her co-stars this season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Months before her separation from Mauricio Umansky became public, the RHOBH star filmed several scenes that featured her close friend, singer Morgan Wade. But some cast members had no idea how much time the two pals spent together during filming.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on December 13, 2023, fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff was asked about Richards and Wade’s relationship amid rumors that the two are romantically involved.

Minkoff admitted she was taken aback when she saw how much screentime Wade got on the Bravo reality show.

“So, I was actually surprised to see that they had filmed so much,” Minkoff told host Andy Cohen. “The only time that I had met Morgan was when you see the upcoming scenes when she singing at an event that we filmed, but other than that I never really saw her. So watching it is, obviously, very different. And I’m watching it almost like the audience is watching it. So it’s all discovery for me. But yeah, it was quite surprising.”

Kyle Richards Downplayed Morgan Wade’s Involvement in RHOBH Season 13

Ahead of season 13, Richards teased that Wade would be shown on camera during an event she hosted for The National Alliance on Mental Illness. “She performs in an event I did for NAMI,” Richards told The Wrap in November.

But Wade was also featured prominently in a scene in which Richards gets a tattoo. The “Wilder Days” singer met up with the tattoo artist, explained how she met Richards, and also got some ink. Richards’ first initial was tattooed onto Wade’s arm in the scene. “I got in a fight with someone on my Instagram about you,” Wade, 28, told Richards, 54, in one scene. “People are really confused by us and our friendship,” the singer added later.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 midseason trailer also featured Wade at the NAMI event, telling the crowd, “I’m so grateful to have someone like Kyle in my life.”

It is unclear if Wade shot any other RHOBH scenes.

Morgan Wade Was Not Looking for Reality TV Fame

Wade previously said she wants to live a quiet life. She was seemingly caught off guard when her friendship with Richards began to make headlines in mid 2023. “I’m just a private person,” the “Wilder Days” singer told The New York Times in August. “I’ve always been just kind of quiet. And so when all this kind of came out, I was just, it felt like everything had been stripped from me,”

Richards also shared that Wade was a little bothered by all of the attention she got during filming. “She told me at the NAMI event she almost wanted to leave at one point — she was like, This is so stressful,” Richards told the Times. “I realized and appreciated later her hanging in there for me.”

READ NEXT: Fans Question RHONY Star’s Commercial