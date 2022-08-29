RHOBH Fans Think They Found Kyle Richards’ $13 Million Aspen Home

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky recently bought a new home in Aspen, Colorado, and fans are weighing in on the pricey property.

In June 2022, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her new vacation home in an Instagram story, telling fans, “Our family is growing [and] we simply need more space,” per Bravo.com.

In August 2022, Richards confirmed that she closed on a new place in Aspen. “I’m out of town! We moved into a new house in Aspen,” Richards told Instagram account @cici.loves.you.

Now, sleuthing fans have uncovered a huge home that they think is the new Umansky abode – and they’ve even matched up a photo as proof. And Heavy has confirmed through public records the Aspen house was purchased by Richards and Umansky for $13.6 million.

Fans Found a Real Estate Listing That Matches the Date Richards Bought Her New Place & a Photo That Appears to Be Taken Inside the Same Home

While her main house is located in Encino, California, Richards previously told Entertainment Tonight that she lives in Aspen “part-time.” She also told People that Aspen is her “second home” and described it as her “quiet, peaceful, happy place.”

In a Reddit thread posted in August 2022, fans revealed they found Richards’ new house in Aspen. A screenshot of a real estate listing shows the 4, 382-square-foot home was purchased on July 27 for $13.6 million and features 4 bedrooms, and 6 baths. Photos from the listing show beamed ceilings and stone walls, and an Instagram photo Umansky posted of him and his father appears to have been taken in the same house.

Heavy confirmed through Pitkin County public records that Richards and Umansky bought the house on July 27, 2022, using an LLC they established in Colorado that same day. The house had last been sold in 1998 for $2.05 million. It was rebuilt in 2005.

The Compass real estate listing said, “Rarely does a remodeled single-family home boasting dramatic Aspen Mountain views become available a mile away from downtown. In addition to four en-suite bedrooms, there are two generous flex rooms on each level. Offered fully furnished, complete with breathtaking views!”

On Reddit, fans were shocked by the sticker price for the newly purchased home.

“Ain’t no 4 bed room home worth 13 million dollars,” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll never get over people being able to afford a price like this for a 3rd or 4th vacation home,” another agreed.

“Only six bathrooms? Went for the poverty package I see,” a third chimed in.

“Oh good I’m glad I can stop worrying about Kyle now. Looks like she’s going to be doing just fine in this economy after all,” another added.

“It’s really upsetting,” another commenter wrote. “They spend maybe MAYBE 4 weeks a year there. And yet, they have so much money, they spend millions like it’s no big deal? It’s not impressive, it’s disgusting. The wealth hoarding is disgusting when people are starving and homeless.”

“When people are starving and homeless…and toothless,” another cracked, in reference to the ongoing joke about the name of the Homeless Not Toothless nonprofit that was featured at Dorit Kemsley’s charity fundraiser earlier this season.

Others thought that, despite the high price, the house is “so gaudy” with deer antlers above the fireplace.

“That great room is giving me a migraine,” one commenter wrote.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Previously Owned a $9 Million Home in Aspen

Before their move, Richards and Umansky listed their original vacation home in Aspen for nearly $10 million before reducing the sale price by $1 million. They originally paid $5 million for the home.

According to the real estate listing posted by The Agency, the “modern mountain escape” is located near Aspen Mountain and boasts 2426-square-foot, four bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms in a three-story layout. Fans regularly saw the home’s beamed ceilings, and river stone fireplace on social media pics, and they will see even more of it when an explosive RHOBH cast trip plays out there this season.

According to Radar Online, Richards recently found a buyer for the house and the deal is pending. Real estate documents obtained by the outlet revealed that the property has a pending sale for $8,995,000.

