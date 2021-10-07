Erika Jayne Appears to Throw Major Shade at ‘Housewives’ Stars in Instagram Return

Erika Jayne is back on Instagram after taking a short hiatus from the social media platform. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared the trailer to the upcoming “RHOBH” reunion, which will air in four parts over the next few weeks.

“The Champ is here. Me,” Erika captioned the video, adding in the diamond emoji. The Instagram upload on October 6, 2021, marks Erika’s first since September 22, 2021.

The clip shows an exchange that Erika had with Lisa Rinna ahead of the reunion in which the two discuss Erika’s plans to attend. “I’m going. I’m not a f***ing quitter,” Erika tells Lisa. Later on in the trailer, Erika asks Lisa, “remember when you called me and said ‘these girls have flipped on you?'” Lisa responds, “well, that’ll come up at the reunion,” Lisa responds.

The first part of the four part “RHOBH” reunion will air on Wednesday, October 13, on Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Appeared to Throw Shade at the Other ‘Housewives’ — Indirectly — in Her Instagram Stories

In addition to posting the “RHOBH” trailer to her Instagram feed, Erika also reshared two posts from other Instagram users to her Instagram Stories.

The first post is a video posted by Instagram user Cherylyn Barnes who commented on a clip of Sutton Stracke saying, “why am I trying so hard with this woman?” referring to Erika. “And, really, what do all these women see in her?” Sutton continues.

Cherylyn then says, “oh, shut-up, Sutton. You wouldn’t be anything without her. You’ve got no storyline. In an added caption, Cherylyn wrote, “are we still pretending that Sutton isn’t a pain in the arsehole?”

The other post that Erika shared appeared to be a shot at all of the women on “RHOBH” — except for maybe Lisa, of course, since the two are thought to still be friends, according to the Daily Mail.

The next video is captioned, “a boss no matter what,” and features a clip of Erika at the “RHOBH” reunion. The Instagram user also added an additional caption that reads, “I can’t like. [Erika Jayne is so] cold. Don’t give a f*** about them women and pretty… she makes the muthaf***** [sic] calm down and respect her no matter what. And they all are terrified [because] this Georgia peach would probably slap these women.”

Many Have Wondered if Erika Is Still Friends With the Other ‘Housewives’ Amid Her Legal Battle





Play



Video Video related to erika jayne appears to throw major shade at ‘housewives’ stars in instagram return 2021-10-07T13:44:35-04:00

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Erika’s relationships with the other “Housewives” stars. It seems — if her IG Stories are any indication — that there may have been a falling out between a few of them at least.

There have been rumors that Erika and Kyle Richards are no longer friends, for example. Despite said rumors, however, Kyle told E!’s Daily Pop that things are okay between the women now.

“A lot of questions were answered during the reunion, for sure, because it was really confusing for all of us, obviously. Everything was unfolding in real time while we were shooting. I knew that [Erika] was upset with me because I had questions. It was confusing. Some of the things that were said and seen upset her, so we dealt with that at the reunion. But we’re OK now,” Kyle told the outlet.

Interestingly, fans were quick to notice that Erika wasn’t in attendance at Kyle’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah, which might suggest that things actually aren’t “OK.” A source did tell Us Weekly that Erika was invited, however.

Meanwhile, Erika had a major falling out with Sutton that played out on the “RHOBH” season — and that friendship does seem to be over, judging by Erika’s Instagram reshares. Fans will need to tune in to the upcoming reunion to see where the other ladies stand.

READ NEXT: Kim Richards Looks Unrecognizable at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah