RHOBH Alum Hopes For ‘Legacy’ Spinoff As Kyle Richards Casts Doubt on Her Return For Season 14

Camille Grammer thinks “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” deserves a “Legacy” spinoff.

In February 2024, the OG RHOBH star posted a throwback photo of the original cast of the Bravo reality show. The photo featured Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, and Taylor Armstrong.

“What about a RHOBH legacy show? thoughts? New York got theirs. Where is ours? @bravotv @bravoandy 😬 #rhobh,” Grammer wrote. The former “Club MTV” dancer appeared as a main cast member on the first two RHOBH seasons.

The only original star still on RHOBH is Kyle Richards. The show premiered on Bravo in 2010 and is currently in its 13th season.

Grammer’s “Legacy” pitch comes just as Richards appears to be at a crossroads with the show after 13 long years.

Kyle Richards Admitted She Doesn’t Know if She Will Return to RHOBH For Season 14

Richards dealt with her most difficult RHOBH season in season 13 amid her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky. She also teased that the reunion taping was grueling.

Speaking with Access Housewives Nightcap on February 8, Richards noted that she and Teresa Giudice are the longest-running Housewives. When asked if she may be ready to take a little break from the show, Richards didn’t hesitate to say, “Yes, I do.”

“I mean, there were times this season I thought I’m going through such a hard time in my personal life and I have to show up here every day and have everyone coming at me knowing that it’s going to air again in 6 months and I’m going to have to live through this again and then live with the scrutiny and the public and all that,” she said. “I mean, of course I’m thinking why would I do this to myself? But then I live you know for the moments when we go to Spain and we’re laughing, having fun, and then I like forget about the bad stuff for a bit. So you know that day will come but I don’t know when it is yet.”

Richards also said she’d love for her sister Kathy Hilton to return if she does indeed come back herself. “Yes, it makes sense,” she said. “I’m saying if I’m back I would love to have her back.”

In a separate interview with E! News, Richards admitted that she always doubts her return at the end of each season. “Each year I say, ‘I don’t know. Never say never,’ and all that,” she shared. “But I honestly just don’t know yet. I don’t know where my life is going to be at in a week or two. I don’t know what it’s going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at and what I’m comfortable with.”

The RHONY Legacy Series Didn’t Pan Out

With the original RHOBH cast mostly gone, and Richards on the fence about her return, many fans agreed that it’s time to reboot the Beverly Hills-based show.

“Beverly Hills DESERVEEEESSSSSSSSS a legacy , also, Camille should be brought back as a full time staff!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Camille, Kim, LVP, Brandi, Adrienne, Denise & Kathy. No Kyle or Rinna and no one from the current boring cast,” another wrote.

The “Legacy” idea was first reported by Variety in March 2022, as a revamp of the “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. At the time, Andy Cohen revealed that Bravo planned to reboot the long-running show with a brand-new cast, and launch a spin-off “Legacy” series that would cast former New York Housewives. Bravo ultimately put the “Legacy” plan on pause.

