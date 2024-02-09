Kyle Richards Teases ‘Stressful’ & ‘Scary’ RHOBH Reunion

Kyle Richards said the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion was “stressful” and “scary.”

Speaking on her Amazon Live on February 6, 2024, the Bravo star replied to a fan who asked her to describe the reunion in five words. “I don’t even know,” Richards said. “Torture is one word, anxiety-provoking – that’s two words, sorry! Stressful, scary, emotional.”

Richards has been in the hot seat all season amid her marital problems and subsequent separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky. And it sounds like she was grilled at the reunion, too.

When asked, “Who got the most heat at the reunion?” she replied, “I would say I was definitely in the hot seat a lot, I would say. Um yeah. I think Dorit [Kemsley] was, uh gosh, I think Sutton [Stracke], you know.”

Erika Jayne Challenged Andy Cohen on Questioning Kyle Richards at the Reunion

At the season 12 reunion, Erika Jayne was in the hot seat as she answered questions about her messy divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi. On January 18, 2024, Jayne was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.” While speaking about season 13, the “Pretty Mess” singer asked Cohen, “Where does that leave us with the Kyle and Mauricio thing, about like talking about our real lives?”

Cohen replied, “Well I think Kyle, well now that they’re separated, Kyle was on this show on premiere night and answered every question I had for her.”

Jayne noted, “As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment.” “I love her, she’s a dear friend of mine but fair is fair,” Jayne added of Richards.

Soon after, Cohen told ET, “My plan is never to eviscerate anyone, but I always ask the questions that need to be asked. Kyle has been very forthcoming with me since we wrapped filming about where she is with Mauricio.”

On her Amazon Live, Richards said Jayne actually gave her a heads-up about her WWHL comment. “I was kind of just confused because we are friends and I love her and really value her friendship,” Richards admitted. “I honestly think it was because she was so grilled last year she felt like she was on trial at the reunion so she was like, ‘It’s someone else’s turn.’”

Kyle Richards Felt Better Leaving the Reunion Than Going Into It

Richards butted heads with several co-stars this season, including Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. But unlike the season 12 reunion, she said she came away with some resolution.

“For sure I felt better leaving than going absolutely, which is always my goal. Which is why last year was so depressing to me and so so sad,” she told her Amazon followers. “It was by far the worst reunion leaving there. We didn’t even take a picture, didn’t hug, didn’t cheer … I just went home and cried.”

“I felt good coming out of the reunion. And I felt very relieved to be able to say that,” she added of season 13. “All the things that I had, you know, that had hurt me through the season, I was able to address. And I felt I left there feeling a lot lighter, so that’s always the goal for me.”

Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton made a surprise appearance at the RHOBH season 13 reunion taping. And it appears things went better this time around. At the end of the season 12 reunion, the sisters ended up not on speaking terms.

