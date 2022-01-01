Kyle Richards Teases RHOBH Season 12 Storylines

Kyle Richards opened up about the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The upcoming season of the Bravo reality show will star Richards alongside Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as recently announced “friends” Kathy Hilton, Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino, according to People.

With such a large cast, fans can expect some supersized drama—and it’s all the real deal, according to the RHOBH veteran.

“Our show is not scripted or set up like some reality shows are, so we never know what’s going to happen,” Richards said in an interview with goss.ie.

Kyle Richards Teased Several Season 12 Storylines

In the interview, Richards teased that major drama ensued as soon as filming for the new season started up.

“I’m like ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, I cannot believe what is happening here.’ So much stuff happens right off the gate,” she revealed. “Like with Dorit [Kemsley], unfortunately, what happened to her with the home invasion. Then something happened with another cast member. It’s just non-stop where I’m like, ‘You guys, you cannot make this up! How is this possible?’ The drama follows us wherever we go.”

Richards confirmed that viewers will see “the aftermath” of the terrifying armed robbery that took place at Kemsley’s Encino, California home last fall.

“We first started shooting and Dorit had the home invasion, it was like, you’ve got to be kidding me! And then there’s something else with another house, and then there’s something else…” she told Metro. “There’s some new people that you’ll be seeing that there was already drama there. … I don’t even know how to explain, it’s just so crazy. “

Richards also acknowledged that fans would probably “love” to see portions of her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s wedding filmed for the Bravo reality show. Richards’ eldest daughter announced her engagement to her longtime beau, Alex Manos, in November.

“Maybe it would be something where we’d film it and give the footage or something,” Richards told goss.ie. “But I don’t know, it feels like such an intimate day. I’d have to think about how I even feel about it before I ask her.”

Other RHOBH Storylines Have Already Been Teased

Fans can probably count on the continuation of Erika Jayne’s divorce storyline that dominated the 11th season of RHOBH. The “Pretty Mess’ singer’s elderly ex-husband, Tom Girardi, is accused of embezzling funds from clients of his former law firm as well as funneling millions into the singer’s EJ Global company, according to Page Six, and she has also been named in some suits.

An insider told TMZ that production picked up early to capture the legal and financial drama as it unfolded.

Another source told Us Weekly that scenes for season 12 were also shot at Richards’ bat mitzvah for her daughter, Portia. In addition to several of Richards’ current co-stars, her pal Teddi Mellencamp also attended the celebration, despite the fact that she no longer holds a RHOBH diamond.

“Her family and Kyle’s are close and she’s just genuine friends with some of the other cast,” the source explained. “There’s always a chance Teddi’s around for these types of events.”

Richards’ latest big-screen movie, “Halloween Kills’ was also released during filming, so it’s possible that the red carpet premiere could be featured on the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season.

