Kyle Richards Reveals What She Was Nervous For RHOBH Viewers to See

Kyle Richards opened up about the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and she revealed what she was least looking forward to sharing with viewers.

In a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards revealed she was most nervous for fans to see her marital problems wi th her husband Mauricio Umansky play out on screen. “[Things] about my marriage. I didn’t know how to navigate it off-camera, let alone on-camera,” she said.

“People were upset when they heard [Mauricio and I] were having problems,” Richards added. “I felt like we let people down. … Some were saying [our marriage] was a farce the whole time. But there were also sweet and supportive messages. I didn’t know so many people cared, but they’ve been in my home for 13 years watching us.”

In the RHOBH trailer released by Bravo, Richards cried as she talked about her marital problems in a conversation with her co-star Erika Jayne. “Complete strangers are saying you made us believe in true love and now it’s all [over],” Richards cried.

Kyle Richards Said Watching RHOBH Sometimes Gives Her Anxiety

In July 2023, People magazine leaked Richards and Umansky’s separation. A source told the outlet that the couple separated “a while” earlier but still lived together. Richards and Umansky married in 1996 and have four daughters.

Richards confirmed that she is reliving her marital drama by watching the episodes back this season. “Sometimes it gives me anxiety, and sometimes it’s OK,” she told Us Weekly. “It was difficult shooting the season because I was going through stuff in my marriage, but our daughters didn’t know, and I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet. “

In October 2023, Richards braced herself for the RHOBH premiere. “Here we go again,” she captioned her cast photo on Instagram. “Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever. I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least. …So, now it’s time to sit back and watch (and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.)”

Mauricio Umansky Refuses to Watch This Season of RHOBH

Umansky became upset after his separation from Richards leaked to the press. In October, he threatened to fire whoever spread the story. “If it’s somebody in our camp that works for us, they deserve to get fired,” he told TMZ. “If it’s a friend of mine, they are no longer my friend. That was something personal that was sold… somebody that was clearly inside our life that shared that.”

Umansky also vowed not to watch the current season of the Bravo reality show. During a November 2023 appearance on the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast,” Th e Agency founder denounced the overly dramatized version of events playing out on TV. “I know that they’re dramatizing everything,” he said. “There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions.”

“People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize it,” he added. “There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That’s really, really difficult.”

