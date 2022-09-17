RHOBH Fans Have Questions About Kyle Richards’ Chanel Bag

It has been five years since Kyle Richards’ house was robbed. In December 2017, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s Encino mansion was burglarized while her family was staying at their vacation home in Aspen.

According to TMZ, thieves took more than $1 million in handbags and jewelry as well as an expensive watch collection owned by Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky, including a watch that was given to Umansky by his late grandfather, and Richards’ gold wedding band with the inscription, “Mauricio forever” inscribed on it.

“They took everything — all of my bags, as well as bags and jewelry that my mom left me,” Richards later told Vogue.

But Reddit-using Real Housewives fans don’t miss a trick, and some questioned a recent RHOBH scene that showed Richards with a designer bag she carried during a cast trip that took place years before the robbery.

Kyle Richards Was Filmed Carrying a Chanel Handbag She Was Previously Seen With in 2015

In a September 2022 thread on Reddit, a screen grab from a RHOBH season 12 episode showed Richards carrying a sequin Chanel bag to Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not toothless charity event. A second snap showed the Bravo star with the same bag during a cast trip to Amsterdam in 2015.

“Kyle Richards purse. Same bag??” one Redditor asked. “Sequin Chanel from Amsterdam is seen once again at Homeless Not Toothless event… was she being truthful about the burglary?”

Other commenters responded with possible explanations.

“They make more than one of the Same bag…could have purchased it again…” one Redditor wrote.

“I remember her saying that she’s rebuilding her bag collections so I can imagine her buying the same bags,” another agreed.

“It could also be a rep. You can get reps of classic Chanel bags that are not made anymore,” another wrote.

“Wasn’t she traveling at the time of the burglary? That bag could’ve been packed and not at the house,” another suggested.

“Kyle and Mauricio are not foolish enough to wear one of the supposed stolen bags on camera lol,” another chimed in. “She either had that bag with her while traveling, was slightly exaggerating about every single bag being stolen (maybe this one was with one of her daughters or something at the time), or she bought a new one on the secondhand market.”

“She said the bags and jewelery held significant sentimental value to her, so she was intent on buying them back. Kyle has the money and resources to rebuild the collection. …. I 100% do believe she was burgled,” another fan wrote.

Kyle Richards Revealed She Has Been Rebuilding Her Bag Collection

Richards was devastated when priceless family heirlooms were stolen from her.

“Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me—that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters—was gone,” she told People. “Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable.”

But she admitted to Fashionista that she was just as “hurt” by the stolen handbags as well.

“You think about robbery, you think jewelry, but when I found out all my bags were taken I was so shocked,” she said. “The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt. I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what.”

Richards has since been on the hunt to rebuild her handbag collection – times five.

“Let’s just say I’m doing very well,” the RHOBH star told Vogue of her replacement plan. “I try to get four of everything for each of my daughters.”

