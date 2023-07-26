Kyle Richards Sets the Record Straight About Her Missing Wedding Ring: VIDEO

Kyle Richards spoke out about her marital issues and set the record straight on why she was photographed not wearing her wedding ring in recent months.

As far back as April 2023, fans speculated on photos of Richards not wearing her wedding ring in public, but it wasn’t until July that a source told People that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been “separated for a while now.” Richards and Umansky, who married in 1996, quickly issued a joint statement on Instagram to denounce speculation that they are planning to divorce.

But fans still have a lot of questions – and Richards answered some of them in an Amazon Live.

Kyle Richards Said She Was Rushing When She Was Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring On

On July 24, 2023, Richards hosted an Amazon Live called “What’s in My Bag?” In addition to making recommendations for beach accessories, skincare items, and fitness gear, the Bravo star answered fan questions throughout the hour-long video stream.

In a long-winded explanation on her Amazon Live, Richard said there was a picture of her without her ring and people began speculating about it because she and Mauricio were having a hard time.

“That is not why I didn’t have my ring on my finger,” Richards said. “I didn’t have my ring on because I lift weights and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts. So I take the ring off and I’m when I’m lifting weights.”

“And I was without it lifting weights at the gym and then Portia came out and said it’s time to go to school.” She added in reference to her youngest daughter, 15. “And I jumped in the car and we were rushing and grabbing muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning, and a paparazzi saw me without my ring, and that sparked a lot of stuff that this season that wasn’t even true.”

Richard reiterated that her missing ring had nothing to do with her having problems with Mauricio. She also said the two were forced to write a quick statement after People magazine leaked the story about their marital issues. Richards said it would be nice to be able to work through her issues privately without a million strangers questioning and speculating.

Even though she felt she felt she “had no choice” to release a statement spilling her personal business, Richards admitted her whole family “felt better” after making the post because “so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control.”

Fans reacted on social media, with some critics saying they weren’t buying Richards’ long explanation.

“When you give too many details & over explain, you’re lying,” one commenter wrote.

“She could say nothing… but she keeps on talking. And the more she talks the less I believe her,” another wrote.

“As always- thou doth protest too much,” another chimed in.

“So every time she didn’t have her ring on, and there are a lot – please see the highlights😂 – she was running out the door after lifting weights. Goodbye, kyle,” came another comment.

But others showed support for Richards. Some told her to ignore the negativity and others backed her story about rings and working out.

“All your comments people show that you all don’t work out!” one supporter wrote. “Most of us who do strength training know you remove your rings. …Lighten up people and join a gym!”

Kyle Richards Previously Gave a Similar Explanation About the Gym

Speculation about Richards’ lack of a wedding ring will likely play out on the upcoming 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In April 2023, Richards told Page Six that a “stupid picture” of her leaving her gym in with no diamond on her finger caused a lot of drama with her co-stars. The photo was published online in February 2023, per Page Six.

“A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” Richards explained to the outlet at the time. “And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’”

