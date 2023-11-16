Lala Kent Thinks Ariana Madix ‘Was Probably Annoyed’ by Her BravoCon Comments

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed she believes her castmate Ariana Madix was not too pleased when she defended her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 2.

During a November 13 Amazon Live, Kent referenced that a fan asked Sandoval why he had remained on Bravo following his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss on the November 2 “Vanderpump Rules” panel. Kent responded to the comment by complimenting Sandoval’s determination to be on stage, despite the amount of criticism he received following his cheating scandal.

While filming the November 13 Amazon Live, a fan wanted to know if “Ariana react[ed] to what [Kent] said about Sandoval” at BravoCon. Kent replied, “I think in the moment after I said that, she was probably annoyed with me.”

She then suggested that she has spoken to Madix about Sandoval during the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which will begin airing in January 2024. Kent also clarified that she does not consider Sandoval a friend, despite her decision to reprimand a fan on Sandoval’s behalf.

“I know that Ariana knows me. And sometimes I have to remind her, ‘Even though I say these things it doesn’t mean that I’m going to invite him to Christmas dinner, it doesn’t mean I’m checking in on him. Like you are my friend. I will always be honest with you. And I will always support you. I am not blind to what you have gone through.’ So I feel like we’re in a really great place,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Explained Why She Decided to Defend Tom Sandoval at the 2023 BravoCon

While speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2023 BravoCon, Kent explained why she felt the need to defend Sandoval at the “Vanderpump Rules” panel. The mother of one stated that she thinks Sandoval “has been paying for quite some time” for his actions.

“I get it. What he did was absolutely terrible. And gut-wrenching. And what he did to my friend was disgusting. But it’s like at some point, we have to move on,” said Kent.

Kent made similar comments during an ExtraTV interview on the BravoCon red carpet. She said she appreciated that her castmates, including Sandoval and Madix, were able to be cordial enough to appear alongside each other on the November 2 panel. She also stated that she believed the “dust has settled” since Sandoval and Leviss’ March 2023 cheating scandal. In addition, the reality television star also suggested she has attempted to be more empathetic toward Sandoval.

“I’m trying to find the softer side of myself. Trying to find things compassion and this that are a little bit foreign to me, to be honest. Just taking a 30,000 foot view on my life. Going I don’t want to end up in a hole. I can’t get out of. I have a daughter,” said Kent.

Tom Sandoval Reacted to the Audience’s Response to Him at the 2023 BravoCon

Sandoval shared his thoughts about receiving boos from fans during a November 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, alongside his castmate Tom Schwartz. He shared he did not find the experience pleasant.

“When some guy get on stage goes, ‘So Tom, you know, why would you come here? Like literally nobody wants you here and nobody likes you.’ That was a little rough,” said Sandoval.

Schwartz then shared his theory as to why Sandoval kept receiving boos.

“Maybe they were using some sort of reverse psychology. You know, remember back in the day, like in middle school when you like someone so you’re kind of mean to them. You know what I mean? Maybe they boo you because they love you,” said Schwartz.