Leah McSweeney Praises Current RHONY Season, Says It’s ‘The Most Interesting’

Leah McSweeney is paying no attention to the negativity surrounding this season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During a recent appearance on Betches’ Mention It All Podcast, McSweeney claimed that “The Real Housewives of New York” is one of the best “Housewives” franchises right now.

“I still think of all the [Real Housewives] franchises that are airing right now, our show is still the most interesting in dynamic,” McSweeney said while on the podcast. “Yes, I said it, I don’t give a s***. I’m sorry that we don’t have some giant scandal, no one robbed anybody…We are talking about hard s*** and if everyone is like ‘I want an escape,’ then just turn [the show] off and leave us alone.”

McSweeney also explained that it was tough to film this season, as there was a lot happening in New York and in their personal lives.

“We filmed during such a life-altering moment,” McSweeney said. “Especially in New York City. We were having protests every day, there was an election going on, there was a global pandemic in a city that — we had more regulations than upstate New York….I lost my grandmother and the beginning of filming but at the same time, I am so grateful that I had the show to do, whether people are enjoying it or not. If I hadn’t had the show to do — as stressful as it was… if I didn’t have the women to do the show with I would have been so alone and isolated.”

Ratings for This Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Have Hit a Low

Even though McSweeney may think that this is one of the best seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York” yet, it doesn’t seem like the viewers agree. According to the Twitter account, @RatingsBravo, the July 13, 2021, episode of RHONY only brought in 717,000 live viewers, while only 764,000 live viewers tuned into the June 29, 2021 episode.

Comparatively, last season premiered to 1.33 million viewers and only saw less than 1 million viewers one time during the season, according to Reality Blurb.

And, according to The Daily Mail, filming for this season’s reunion and next season is on hold amidst some behind-the-scenes drama going on with the current cast. Earlier this month, it was rumored that Ramona Singer was set to be fired, which caused a rift between the cast.

One Former ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Thinks That There Is a Bigger Problem With the Show

During a recent appearance on The Lisa Wexler Show, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin revealed what she thought was wrong with this season of the show.

“I think the biggest problem with the show, which nobody talks about, is it’s called ‘The Real Housewives of New York,’” Zarin explained. “There isn’t one housewife. And there’s not one boyfriend. And I think the lack of male energy on the show is the problem.”

Zarin continued, “It’s a lack of male energy, to either fight over or, you know, men are from Mars, women are from Venus. And I think that in a lot of ways is the success of the ‘Real Housewives’ brand as a whole.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

