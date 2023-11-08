Lisa Hochstein Criticizes ‘Bully’ Estranged Husband & Shares Update on Divorce

Estranged spouses Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have moved on from each other and are both in relationships with other people now but their divorce is far from finalized, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star revealed.

Lisa Hochstein gave an update on her divorce proceedings to Us Weekly during BravoCon 2023 and took the opportunity to slam her ex. “I have such great friends around me,” she revealed. “I have a great family around me and I have my amazing boyfriend, Jody [Glidden] around me, so that is so helpful. Otherwise, I probably would’ve crawled in a hole and just stayed there.”

Hochstein said she was in a “great place” even though she was “dealing with this crazy person, a bully,” in reference to Dr. Lenny Hochstein. The plastic surgeon filed for divorce from the RHOM star in May 2022 and the two have been embroiled in a bitter and public dispute since then.

Lisa Hochstein is now in a relationship with entrepreneur Glidden, who made his RHOM debut during the season 6 premiere. Lenny Hochstein is engaged to Katharina Mazepa, with whom he went public the same month he split from his wife.

Lisa Hochstein Said the Legal Proceedings Were Stressful & Shared Their Impact on Her Children

Lisa Hochstein spoke about the stressful divorce proceedings and their impact on her family. She confirmed that the former couple is not officially divorced yet. “Every day there’s a new motion or something with a lawyer, he just won’t stop,” she told the publication. “So, it’s just causing a lot of stress for me.”

“We have a lot of things that we haven’t figured out, and it’s daunting,” she continued. “It’s just every day. It’s taking up so much of my time when I could be doing other things and working towards a healthier, better life, and instead I’m still dealing with this, unfortunately.”

The estranged couple shares two kids, 8-year-old son Logan and 4-year-old daughter Elle. “My little girl, she’s only 4, so she really doesn’t know any better. She’s been dealing with this since she was 2,” Lisa Hochstein explained. “Logan is now 8, dealing with this since he was 6. So, he has a better understanding of it — it’s a little harder for him. On that part, we’re both doing our best to make him be his best.”

Lisa Hochstein & Her Boyfriend Jody Glidden Are Launching a New Platform to Help People With Their Divorce

The 6th season of RHOM, which premiered on November 1, saw Lisa Hochstein introduce viewers to her new love Glidden. An entrepreneur and fellow Canadian native, Glidden showed his support for the RHOM star as she attended court during filming.

During BravoCon 2023, Lisa Hochstein revealed that the new couple decided to take a big step in their relationship and created Splitwell together. The platform is designed to help others “get through these really hard times and try to save costs on their divorce,” she said, according to Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish. “It’s almost like a calling. It’s something I feel like I’m meant to do on this earth, to help other people.”

As an entrepreneur, Glidden already has a lot of experience building software. He founded Introhive, a successful AI-powered platform to help companies improve their sales.

