RHOBH Alum Sets the Record Straight on Spinoff Show

Lisa Rinna says the rumors about her reality TV future are untrue. Three months after announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the Rinna Beauty founder shut down rumors that her family is in talks for their own reality show.

“That’s not true. None of that’s true,” Rinna told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast of the rumors in an April 2023 interview. “I don’t know where somebody got that.”

Lisa Rinna Said Her Family is Too Busy to Take on Their Own Reality Show

Rinna, 59, is married to actor Harry Hamlin and they have two grown daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, who work as models. Delilah also recently released her debut single, “Nothing Lasts Forever,” and credited her famous mom for helping her through the process, per Entertainment Tonight.

Harry Hamlin, who recently starred in “Mayfair Witches” and “80 For Brady,” told People that his wife is still “very busy” despite leaving Housewives. “She’s already talking to studios about getting going on something else,” he said in January.

While talking to Page Six, Rinna said her family’s busy schedule is the main reason why a new TV show is off the table for now.

“My family’s really busy right now,” she said. “I’m not sure I could even get anybody to do a show with me. They’re all working so much and so busy that I’m not sure we could even be in the same place to do a show, which is great.”

Lisa Rinna Has Said “Never Say Never” About a Future Family TV show

Rinna sparked buzz about a family TV show in an interview in March 2023. “I will always be proud of almost everything I did,” she told CR Fashion Book in March. “I made good TV.”

The mom of two noted that she loves “fame,” and when asked if the rumors about her working on a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” style reality show with her own famous family, she coyly replied, “Never say never.”

While speaking with Page Six, she explained, “Listen, I never say no to anything, so I would never say, ‘I will never do something.”

Rinna’s teasy comments came two months after an unnamed source told the U.S. Sun that her “perfectly timed” RHOBH exit had set her up to build her own reality TV franchise with a “goal” of locking in a new show by May 2023.

But Rinna has never hinted that she wanted to jump back into reality TV so soon after ending her eight long seasons on RHOBH. In fact, she has said just the opposite.

“This is the longest job I’ve ever had in my 35-year career,” Rinna told Interview magazine in January 2023. “I’m good to take a break. It’s time for a break. Not a pause, I don’t go on pause. You don’t put me on pause. I go bye-bye.”

While nothing new is in the works as of now, Rinna and her husband did once have a family reality show with “Harry Loves Lisa,” which aired on TVLand in 2010. But the experience did not impress her husband.

“I don’t remember anything about shooting ‘Harry Loves Lisa,’” Hamlin told Us Weekly in January 2023.

The couple had also tried for a reality show a few years prior. Hamlin told Smashing Interviews that before “Harry Loves Lisa,” he and his wife had pitched an idea to document the opening of their clothing boutique, but the project “died” when the shopping mall they were leasing from wouldn’t allow cameras on-site.

READ NEXT: Harry Hamlin Speaks Out on Wife Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit