Lisa Rinna Channels Her Late Mom in an Unexpected Way

Lisa Rinna is known for her signature, spiky shag hairstyle, but she shook things up for the 48th Annual People’s Choice Awards.

Rinna has rocked her usual ‘do for over 20 years because her husband, Harry Hamlin, likes it. “I actually like my hair. I think it’s fine!” she told “Access Hollywood” in 2015, per Us Weekly. “I’ve had it for a long time, yes. … I’ve had different versions of it. [But] it works.”

But on December 6, 2022, the 59-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed up on the “purple” carpet at Barker Hangar with a new look that had fans doing a double take. Rinna lost her mother, Lois, in November 2021 at age 93, and many fans thought her PCA look was a tribute to her late mom. And while it wasn’t intentional, Rinna now agrees.

Lisa Rinna Rocked a Short Hairstyle at the 2022 PCAs & She Looked Just Like Lois

For the 2022 PCAs, Rinna appeared wearing a plunging black dress, dark sunglasses, and a new pixie hairstyle. According to PopSugar, the Bravo star’s look was created by hairstylist Scott King, who pinned her longer tresses back and upped the volume up front to make it look like Rinna had cut her hair short.

On social media, fans reacted to the dramatic change in Rinna’s look. Many thought the shorter hairstyle made her look just like her mom, Lois, who had previously appeared on episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Lois Rinna wore her hair short with longer side swept bangs, as fans saw on RHOBH and on her famous daughter’s many Instagram videos.

Fans couldn’t help but compare Rinna to her mom when they saw her at the People’s Choice Awards.

“She looks just like her mama,” one fan wrote of Rinna’s PCA hairstyle.

“Loved the hair — boy did it make you look like your mama,” another told the RHOBH veteran.

“Love the new ‘do’… Very… ‘Lois,” added another fan.

“Channeling Lois today, we love to see it, slay Rinna slay,” another fan wrote.

Lisa Rinna Responded to the Comparisons & Said She Thinks Her Mom Was With Her at the PCAs

Amid all of the buzz about her lookalike Lois look, Rinna posted a close-up photo from the People’s Choice Awards to Instagram and revealed that she felt her mother’s presence with her that night. She also described a chilling exchange she had with her makeup artist, Adam Christopher, as she was getting ready that night

“OK what you guys don’t know about this look is as Adam was doing my make-up at the house all of a sudden he had this bizarre look on his face and he said OMG your mom just came through me,” Rinna told her Instagram followers.

The Bravo star added that the remark gave her “chills” all over her body because so many people have said how much she looked like her mom at the People’s Choice Awards.

“I had to share the story because I think that was Lois at the Peoples Choice awards with me. What a treat,” Rinna added.

Rinna’s post received plenty of comments, with one of her friends, writing that he could see Lois in her eyes in the photos.

“100% see Lois in this picture,” another fan commented. “She’s always with you, because you are a part of her.”

