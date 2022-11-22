Lisa Rinna Reveals if She’d Return to RHOBH With Kathy Hilton

Lisa Rinna said she can work with anyone on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Following a controversial season on the Bravo reality show that included a showdown with co-star Kathy Hilton, the veteran Housewives star reacted to cast rumors for the upcoming 13th season while out shopping in Beverly Hills.

In addition to Rinna, the 12th season of RHOBH included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff as well as “friends” Hilton and Sheree Zampino. But a shakeup could be on the way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Reacted to a RHOBH Casting Rumor & Set the Record Straight on Working With Kathy Hilton

Rinna’s season 12 did not end well. She confronted Hilton about an off-camera meltdown she had in Aspen, and during the season 12 reunion, Hilton called her “the biggest bully in Hollywood” and accused her of stirring up drama because her “contract was coming up.”

While speaking to a reporter from TMZ as she exited a Beverly Hills market in November 2022, Rinna reacted to rumors that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is eyeing a spot on RHOBH. The Bravo veteran said she’d be totally fine with Dubrow getting a diamond.

“I love Heather,” Rinna said. “She’s a great Housewife!”

When asked if she has heard anything from Andy Cohen about Dubrow joining the cast, Rinna replied, “No, I haven’t heard anything, but I love Heather, I love Heather.”

The Rinna Beauty founder laughed off a question about what it would “take’ for her to return to RHOBH next season. But when asked if it would take Kathy Hilton being gone in order for her to return, Rinna replied, “I can work with anyone.”

Rinna waved off the reporter when she was asked if she wants to go back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next season.

Heather Dubrow Has Hinted About Joining RHOBH While Kathy Hilton Said She Will Not Return if Rinna is Still on the Show

The questions to Rinna come after both Dubrow and Hilton have spoken out about RHOBH in recent interviews, Dubrow has been a star on the Orange County-based series for a decade, but she recently sold her Orange County mansion and bought a new penthouse that’s located on RHOBH turf.

In an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dubrow played coy when asked if she’s considering a move to the Beverly Hills Real Housewives franchise. “Let’s just see what happens there,” she said. “I mean, [Garcelle Beauvais] and I have been friends for a long time, [Lisa Rinna], and I have known each other, I do enjoy diamonds — let’s be clear — we’ll see where the wind takes us.”

As for the possibility of Hilton returning to RHOBH for a third season, the socialite told TMZ she won’t be back if Rinna and Erika Jayne remain on the cast.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed],” Hilton told TMZ in October 2022. “If it was completely the same, absolutely not, because I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

Andy Cohen Said the Cast For RHOBH Season 13 Has Not Been Confirmed

The cast members from RHOBH are still healing from a difficult season and are on a temporary filming pause.

In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Bravo host Andy Cohen addressed Hilton’s comment that she wouldn’t return to the show if Rinna is still there, and he noted that he doesn’t want anyone on the Housewives who isn’t “excited about being on the show.”

“We’ve had this situation before with other Housewives who said ‘look this isn’t my group,’” he said. “And so it’s totally, that’s their decision.”

Cohen also confirmed that no casting announcement has been made for RHOBH season 13 yet because it’s “it’s kind of a down time” after a volatile season.

Rinna seems to agree. According to Page Six, while at BravoCon in October, Rinna said “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars all need some time off after a “brutal” season 12.

“We need a break. We need time,” she said. “You know, I hope that we can move forward.”

