SEE IT: Fans Concerned for Lisa Rinna After NSFW Photo

A star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is under fire with fans over a “crazy” Instagram post in a revealing bikini.

Lisa Rinna posted a photo to Instagram on September 1, 2022, with the caption “Nothing but @dilarafindikoglu.”

Fans Were Concerned for Lisa Rinna: ‘Why Don’t You Have a Piece of Bread and Maybe You’ll Calm Down’

Fans were worried for Rinna when the photo was revealed.

“Go get attention from your so culled hubby! Stop trying so hard thirsty starved for attention handbag! You knew bring a purse to your gay hubby wouldn’t be easy but you choose him, stop annoying us because he’s not interested in your antics!” someone wrote.

“smh I can’t…I’m done with Rinna tbh,” another fan said.

Someone simply wrote, “Thirsty.”

Several fans commented with the vomit emoji.

“Thirst trap!” another fan said.

“What are u trying to prove??” a fan asked.

“she looks odd,” someone pointed out. Another fan asked, “are you ok?!”

“Seek help instead of attention,” a fan wrote. “eat something,” another fan suggested.

“Sorry you look a tad crazy,” someone commented.

“But in all seriousness cheeseburgers are good,” a fan wrote, implying Rinna is too skinny. “You need a Big MAC,” another fan agreed.

“Nope. Unfollowing. Not helping eating disorders there,” someone else wrote.

“Harry, bust out your chef skills and feed her now!!! Your wasting away,” a fan said.

“Why don’t you have a piece of bread and maybe you’ll calm down,” a fan suggested.

“Omg eat something,” someone said.

“She looks hungry,” another fan said. “Take your clothes off, you’re still irrelevant henny,” someone commented.

A fan wrote, “Gaunt.”

“I’m confused by these ‘she looks great’ comments,” someone said of the several people complementing Rinna. “Am I missing something bc I’m concerned?”

“Your so desperate,” another fan wrote. “Crack is a great diet huh?” someone poked.

“I’m sorry but that is not sexy..Jesus ..you are anorexic ..you are beautiful…but this pic ..so unhealthy,” someone else said.

Fans Wondered if Rinna Had Been Fired From RHOBH After Cryptic Social Media Activity

Fans noticed that following the controversy with Garcelle Beauvais’ son all Rinna’s mentions of the show, including photos had been removed from her social media.

Many thought it meant she had been fired from the show.

Rinna denied the rumors and clarified the reasons for her social media change.

“I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it,” Rinna said on her Instagram Story. She also revealed she removed the statement about Beauvais’ son because “it did nothing” for the cause. “It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show.”

According to Radar Online, Rinna actually made the change three weeks before the controversy happened but “fans just recently noticed the change.” The outlet also reported that Rinna was “still very much employed by Bravo.”

