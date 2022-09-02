SEE IT: Photo of Lisa Vanderpump Filming With RHOBH Star Leaked

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump was spotted filming with a current RHOBH star, sparking return rumors.

A photo of Garcelle Beauvais and Vanderpump was leaked by a blogger, Queens of Bravo, and appears to have been taken in one of Vanderpump’s restaurants.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Beauvais & Lisa Vanderpump Spotted Filming Together at PUMP in West Hollywood

BREAKING: GARCELLE FILMING WITH LISA VANDERPUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/LoVzx3BpU6 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 2, 2022

The photo was shared on Twitter on September 2 and included a screen grab of an Instagram Story from Oliver Saunders, Beauvais’ adult son with the caption “PUMP and several filming emojis.” That could point to the filming happening at PUMP restaurant in West Hollywood.

Vanderpump left the show after nine seasons due, in part, to accusations cast mates levied on her in regards to “puppy gate” and her potential involvement with it. She was also coming off the death of her brother.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally,” she told Us Weekly in June 2019. “I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

She addressed the accusations made against her in a March 2021 podcast interview, her hurt still clearly apparent.

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” she said during an episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Fans Were Overjoyed to See Beauvais & Vanderpump Talking: ‘The Message Is LOUD & CLEAR’

Fans took to the comments on the post, which was also shared on Instagram.

“Yessssss plays Shania’s ‘LETS GO GIRLS’,” a fan wrote.

“Honestly would love LVP back on RHOBH,” someone else said. Anotehr fan agreed writing, “I would like LVP back idc idc idc.”

“Garcelle has had IT officially,” someone pointed out.

“PLEASE let this be a reunion after credit,” a fan begged.

“Imagine if LVP was still on RHOBH with all that’s going on,” someone said.

“Let’s goooo!!! IT IS TIME FOR HER TO RETURN. It’s TEW much Garcelle probs said i play chess not checkerssss,” a fan wrote, playing on one of Vanderpump’s catchprases.

“The ff5 is melting as we speak,” another fan said.

“The message is LOUD & CLEAR,” someone wrote.

“which housewife will go on a instagram rant first,” someone asked.

“Two Queens & A Bravo Camera… let the games begin,” a fan wrote.

“I’m here for whatever this scene has to offer,” someone commented.

There was no indication whether this was filmed for RHOBH or Vanderpump’s spin-off, “Vanderpump Rules” so fans will have to wait and see if and when this airs. Heavy reached out to both Beauvais and Vanderpump for comment but has not received a response yet.

