Lisa Rinna Compared to Former RHOBH Co-Star As She Makes Soap Return

Lisa Rinna made a return to “Days of Our Lives,” but some fans thought it looked more like “Real Housewives.”

The Bravo star returned to scripted TV to reprise her role as Billie Reed on The Peacock limited soap, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” But some viewers couldn’t look past her more recent “role” on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Rinna Shared a Clip From the New Show

Rinna originally played Billie Reed on-and-off from 1992 to 2018, per IMDb. Over the years, the character has had a variety of occupations, including head of campus security for Salem University to an owner and CEO of a cosmetics company to a detective and ISA agent, per Soap Central.

In a clip from the new series, Rinna shared a scene with co-stars Victoria Konefal (who plays Ciara Brady) and Robert Scott Wilson (who plays Ben Weston). Rinna wore her hair long and had a tiara on her head for the scene, which sparked a big reaction from fans.

In the comment section to the clip, many fans said they were happy to see Billie Reed back. But others zeroed in on Rinna’s hair and the tiara.

‘Is anyone going to mention the fact that Rinna’s hair looks like {Lisa] Vanderpump’s here?” one fan asked.

Rinna looks a bit like LVP in this clip,” another agreed.

Another viewer asked Rinna if she snagged the crown from Vanderpump, who is her former co-star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Did you snatch that crown from LVP?” one fan asked.

“Looking like LVP here with the tiara,” another wrote.

“So many questions starting with the tiara,” a third fan added.

But Rinna’s “RHOBH” co-star Sutton Stracke weighed in to tease that she’s the one carrying the crown this season on the Bravo hit.

“B**** stole my tiara,” Stracke wrote of Rinna.

Rinna Compared Acting on a Soap to Filming a Reality Show

On the premiere of the new soap series, Rinna’s ISA agent character was searching for stolen jewels known as the Alamanian Peacock. The longtime soap star told Deadline that there‘s a lot of “wink-wink” in the new show with bringing back “past characters.” The cast includes fan favorites Deidre Hall, Charles Shaughnessy, and Rinna’s former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Eileen Davidson.

Speaking of ”RHOBH,” Rinna referenced her long-running reality show when talking to Today about “Beyond Salem.”

Rinna told the outlet that “Days of our Lives” prepared her “to be professional, be on time, No. 1, and to always know my lines and to always, always show up and never leave.”

“Like, you show for work, you don’t even call in sick,” she said. I mean, I would have to be on my deathbed to not show up for work. Like, that is just ingrained in you when you’re working as an actor on a soap opera.”

Rinna then called out unnamed co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for not showing up to film.

“I would get really kind of upset with people, especially, like, on the reality show, that just all of a sudden don’t show up for work because they don’t want to work or they don’t — they’re too scared to come to work or whatever. And people are like, ‘Why are you so mad at that person?’ And I’m like, ‘Because they’re not showing up for work,’” she explained. “You have to remember the reality show is a job. Even though it’s reality, it’s still work.”

“RHOBH” fans know that both Vanderpump and former co-star Denise Richards both stopped showing up for cast trips and other filming locales for the Bravo reality show when their storylines got too personal.

