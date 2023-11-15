Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Rumors About Dorit Kemsley’s Marriage

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump addressed rumors regarding her former castmate Dorit Kemsley‘s marriage to her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley. As fans are aware, rumors began circulating that the couple had separated in late October 2023. The Kemsleys, however, released a statement to People magazine, asserting that they had not split up.

During an Us Weekly interview at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, Vanderpump stated that she has not “heard much about” the rumors that the Kemsleys were having relationship issues. She went on to say that she does not “ever really believe rumors.” The “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer noted, however, that she believes “all marriages go through a little bit” of ups and downs.

“I’ve been married 41 years, sometimes I wanted to kill [my husband] Ken [Todd], you know? I’m often kind of honest about it. They go, ‘What’s it like being married?’ I go, ‘F***** difficult.’ You know, it is. But you know, we’ve had a very strong marriage. But I just don’t invest too much in rumors,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump also shared her thoughts about her former friend and castmate, Kyle Richards‘ separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. She stated that she feels empathy for Richards, despite the fact they do not “have a great relationship.”

Kyle Richards Reacted to Lisa Vanderpump’s Comments About Her Separation

Vanderpump shared similar comments about Richards’ marriage in a November 2023 E! News interview at BravoCon. She stated that she “did hear things” about Umansky and Richards’ relationship before they announced their separation. She also stated that she believes the couple, who have raised four daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, together, have a genuine love for each other.

“It was a union that was very special and she loved him. And I know they loved each other very much. And with four girls it must be very, very difficult,” said Vanderpump.

The 63-year-old also shared she believes Richards and Umansky may eventually rekindle their romance.

“Maybe they’ll see their way back to each other. Because, you know, I have had my problems with her, I see it as more than that. I see it as a relationship I kind of respected,” said Vanderpump.

Richards commented on the restaurateur’s remarks regarding her marriage while on stage for a BravoCon 2023 panel.

“I thought that was very sweet of her to say. She also has a long, successful marriage,” said Richards.

The “Halloween Ends” actress went on to say that she believes her relationship with Umansky, whom she wed in 1996, is also successful, despite their separation.

“I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We’re still a love story. I love him very much,” said the mother of four.

Dorit Kemsley Discussed Her Relationship in a November 2023 Interview

Kemsley opened up about her relationship issues in a November 2023 interview on the Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast. She explained that she faced difficulties following her October 2021 home invasion. The mother of two suggested she did not feel supported by her husband after the robbery, as he was “traveling the most that year” for work.

“It was the year I needed him most. It definitely took a toll. And we had our challenges,” said Kemsley.

She clarified that she and her husband are not “headed to divorce court.” Kemsley also shared why she and her husband “decided to put out a statement right away” to dispel reports that they had split up after eight years of marriage. The RHOBH star stated that while she does not usually “debunk things,” she knew if they did not comment on the rumors, it “could take on a life of its own.”