Tamra Judge Thinks ‘It’s So Weird’ How Quickly Dorit & PK Kemsley Released Statement

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley’s decision to release a statement about rumors regarding their relationship on October 25.

While recording the October 26 episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge noted that the couple decided to dispel rumors that they have separated after eight years of marriage the day RHOBH season 13 premiered.

“The timing was very suspicious, it happened on the night of the premiere,” said Judge.

The RHOC star went on to say she does not typically address rumors.

“It’s so weird that they put out a statement so quickly. All of the freaking fake news that goes out there about me, rarely will I go, ‘I’m going to put out a statement.’ But whatever,” said Judge.

Arroyave agreed that the “timing [of the statement] was very suspicious.” She stated, however, she believed that the couple may have decided to share the statement because of Sutton Stracke‘s comments regarding their relationship during RHOBH season 13, episode 1.

Dorit Kemsley & PK Kemsley Addressed Rumors in the Statement

People magazine reported that Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley released a statement regarding rumors that they had separated. According to the statement, the couple have “remain[ed] committed to working through these issues as a united couple for [their] family.”

“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage,” read a portion of the statement.

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley also expressed gratitude for those who understand their situation.

“We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true,” continued the statement.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her BravoCon 2022 Comment in an August 2023 Interview

During an appearance at the 2022 BravoCon, RHOBH star Erika Jayne was implored to share which Bravo couple she thought would end their relationship next. She initially said she would like to not share a response to the question. However, Jayne soon announced she thought the Kemsleys would split up.

In the premiere episode of RHOBH season 13, Dorit Kemsley questioned Jayne about her comment. The mother of two stated she believed the “Pretty Mess” singer’s remark was “mean spirited and deeply hurtful.” Jayne responded that she felt the need to answer the question because she is “a showman.” Kemsley then stated that she felt Jayne “delivered that answer like someone who really wanted that attention.”

While recording an August 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Jayne stated that she did not know the Kemsleys were going through problems in their marriage. She said if she had been aware of their issues, she would have not said their names in response to the BravoCon question.

“I didn’t know. And then she told me. And Dorit also revealed some other things that happened to her, you know, post-home invasion [in October 2021] that are pretty heavy,” stated the RHOBH star.

Jayne also stated she immediately texted Dorit Kemsley about her BravoCon comment. According to the “Pretty Mess” singer, her castmate did not reply to her apology text.

Kyle Richards Shared She Did Not Appreciate Erika Jayne’s Comment About Dorit Kemsley’s Marriage

RHOBH star Kyle Richards shared she took issue with Jayne’s BravoCon comment in an October 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated that she “was so shocked” by Jayne’s answer.

“I don’t know why she did that because I know PK and Dorit better than anybody in the group. They are a really loving and supportive couple. They have a beautiful family. We travel with them. And I just don’t know why throw something like that out there. And she later said she was joking but like jokes are supposed to be funny. What’s funny about that?” said Richards.