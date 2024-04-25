RHOBH Alum Says She’ll ‘Never’ Come Back to the Series

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, Lisa Vanderpump, who left the series in 2019, stated that she is not interested in returning to the show.

During an April 25 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Vanderpump was asked “what would it take for [her] to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'” She responded, “It would never happen.”

“Not in a million years,” said Vanderpump. “I left that with a cloud of dust behind me. Never.”

Vanderpump then quipped that she would consider filming the show if the cast only consisted of her and her friend RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais.

“Yeah, that could be ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ I like it,” said Vanderpump.

The “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer then asserted that she “has enough to do” without filming RHOBH. She reiterated that “there’s no way” that she will return to the Bravo show.

Garcelle Beauvais Said She Wants Lisa Vanderpump to Return to the Series

While speaking to Access Hollywood at the opening of Vanderpump’s restaurant, Wolf, located in Lake Tahoe, Beauvais stated she “would love for Lisa Vanderpump to come back” to RHOBH.

“I mean, obviously, I’m here supporting her because I love her. I would love it,” continued Beauvais.

During the April 19 Access Hollywood interview, Beauvais did not confirm if she will be returning to RHOBH for its upcoming 14th season.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” said Beauvais.

Lisa Vanderpump Stated She Believed Starring on RHOBH Could Have Affected Her Marriage

Vanderpump mentioned RHOBH in a March 2024 interview with E! News. She stated that she believed staying on RHOBH could have negatively affected her marriage to her husband of over 40 years, Ken Todd.

“Look at ‘Beverly Hills.’ Out of all those marriages, they all crumble. Maybe mine would have crumbled if I stayed on that show. I don’t know,” said the 62-year-old.

Lisa Vanderpump Commented on RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Separation in November 2023

While speaking to Page Six in November 2023, Vanderpump discussed her former friend and RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards’ separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. She stated that she was upset by their breakup.

“I know that there was a lot of love between them. There really was. And there probably still is,” said Vanderpump. “So I think it saddens me to see anyone who has been together that long –because marriage is hard.”

The mother of two also stated that she “hoped” Richards and Umansky could reconcile their relationship.

Lisa Vanderpump Reacted to Rumors About Kyle Richards’ Friendship With Morgan Wade

In the November 2023 Page Six interview, Vanderpump reacted to rumors Richards is romantically involved with singer Morgan Wade. As fans are aware, Richards has repeatedly denied that she and the 29-year-old are more than friends.

Vanderpump stated she was skeptical about the claims.

“I don’t know about all these rumors about Morgan Wade. I don’t know. Unless I catch somebody in the middle of it, I don’t believe it,” said Vanderpump.

During an April 2024 interview with Parade, Vanderpump addressed rumors that Bravo is pressuring Richards to confirm that she is in a relationship with Wade. Vanderpump stated that she is not interested in Richards’ romantic life.

“Why do we have to know about her relationship? I don’t want to know who is munching on anything,” said Vanderpump. “I don’t care. How about that. I don’t care. Do what you got to do. And keep it to yourself.”

The 14th season of RHOBH is not yet in production.