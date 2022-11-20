Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to RHOBH Return Rumors

Lisa Vanderpump was an original cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She famously skipped the season 9 reunion and exited the Bravo reality show in 2019 following the season-long “puppygate” scandal.

Since that time, fans have been hoping to see Vanderpump make a return to the show.

According to ShowBiz CheatSheet, in 2022 there are renewed rumors that producers want Vanderpump to come back for the upcoming 13th season. But the RHOBH OG has been pretty clear that the Housewives ship has sailed for her.

Still, a recent tweet left some fans holding out hope that LVP’s had a change of tune.

Lisa Vanderpump Responded to a Fan Who Teased the RHOBH Return Rumors

In November 2022, Vanderpump responded to a fan who revealed that she dyed her hair pink in her honor.

“Well I finally done it …” the fan captioned a pic of her pink tresses. “In honour of possible return of @LisaVanderpump to #rhbh…. I’ve turned pink.”

Vanderpump replied to the tweet with, “Oh I love that! The hair…”

The SUR owner’s response left fans in a frenzy, with some asking if her return to RHOBH has been confirmed.

“Well you haven’t denied the rumours yet Lisa. Have you been asked back to the show?” one fan asked.

“You’re teasing us again! Can you say if you might come back to #RHOBH?” another asked Vanderpump.

Others told Vanderpump how much they miss her and how the show hasn’t been the same since she left. When another fan wrote, “Lisa please let it be true. We have been waiting for u queen,” she coyly replied, “I love the hair lol…”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Said She Would Consider a Return to RHOBH If Producers ‘Cleaned House’

Vanderpump previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would “never say never about anything” regarding the Housewives, but she has definitely leaned toward “no” when it comes to a return. She once told the outlet, “With this cast? No, it’d be impossible. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe.”

While it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to the show with her former friends Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley still on it, Vanderpump has also acknowledged that ultimatums don’t work. “Bravo doesn’t respond to ultimatums,” she previously tweeted.

But more recently, she tweeted that she would never go back because the show is “too mean spirited.”

In a 2022 interview with Page Six, Vanderpump called RHOBH “a nightmare” and admitted, “I’m happy I left. I tried to leave three or four times.”

“I would never go back,” she added. “That’s a hot mess that I could do without.”

In an interview with ET, she also squashed the chances of making a cameo on RHOBH alongside her friend Garcelle Beauvais. “We don’t talk about [the show],” she said of her friendship with Beauvais. “I think it’s kind of simpler that way. So, no, we actually don’t talk about it. But do a cameo … on that show? I don’t think so.”

