Lisa Vanderpump Says She Knows Lisa Rinna Was Fired From RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on Lisa Rinna’s departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she did it with a side of shade.

The Bravo star opened up during the March 8, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when a viewer asked her if she’d consider a return to the show now that her nemesis Rinna is gone. Vanderpump exited RHOBH in 2019 after nine seasons.

When asked about a potential return to RHOBH now that Rinna is gone, Vanderpump replied, “Rinna’s finally gone? What, did she leave or was she fired?”

After an uncomfortable Andy Cohen said, “She’s on a brief pause,” Vanderpump laughed.

“I know she was fired but, yeah,” she said. “Just a minute, nobody ever leaves that show. The money they make and the … okay, so I’m gonna get a lot of s*** tomorrow but it’s worth it.”

Cohen did not look happy about Vanderpump’s speculation as he looked down at his cue cards and said, “Oh boy.”

On social media, fans reacted to Vanderpump’s comments about Rinna. One viewer noted that Cohen seemed “mad when LVP asked if Rinna was fired.”

But another pointed out that Vanderpump “basically outed” herself as fired from RHOBH. “She said on this episode: ‘Rinna was fired. No-one ever leaves RHOBH. The money is too good’….So why did LVP leave RHOBH then?!?” one fan asked.

Lisa Vanderpump Said ‘A Few More’ Need to Go Before She’ll Return to RHOBH

Vanderpump also reiterated her past stance that she’d only return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if there was cast cleanup.

In 2021, Vanderpump was asked if she’d ever return to RHOBH and she told Entertainment Tonight, “With this cast? No, it’d be impossible.” “If they kind of cleaned house, then maybe,” she said, adding that she’d be fine working with Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, both of whom weren’t on the show when she left in 2019.

On WWHL, Vanderpump admitted that she has talked to Cohen about a potential return to the Real Housewives franchise. “You know what, we’ve talked about it,” she said to the Bravo host. “You said the door’s always open…and you’re kind of on the right path with one gone. There’s just a few more to go.”

While Vanderpump didn’t mention names, she is still at odds with ex co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne, who are currently filming the 13th season of the Bravo reality show.

Vanderpump also slammed her former co-stars while talking about the ongoing “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal. “All this aggression, it has repercussions, and I don’t wanna see it…Unless it’s for Kyle or Lisa Rinna,” she said.

Lisa Vanderpump Ran Into Lisa Rinna in Paris

In January 2023, Rinna told Interview magazine that she has “zero” relationship with Vanderpump. But the two women did run into each other during their recent trips to Paris.

After confirming on WWHL that she had dinner with Stracke while in France earlier this year, Vanderpump noted that they didn’t spend much time talking about Rinna.

“But I have to tell you this, a little bit of scoop,” Vanderpump added. “I arrived in Paris, checked in at the [hotel]. The first person I saw was Lisa Rinna. Of all the places in all the world.”

“Listen, I was staying there…I don’t know what she was doing there,” Vanderpump added of the luxury hotel. “I walked over there speaking perfect French, and she was kind of hanging around the corner somewhere.”

After Cohen said that seemed to be a moment that the two Beverly Hills-based women would be like “well this is funny,” Vanderpump replied, “She’s not funny.”

In January 2023, just after Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH, Vanderpump posted the phrase “Ding Dong” to Twitter. Days later, Rinna told Interview, “Well, that’s what everybody said when she left the show.”