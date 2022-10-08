Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Drama

Lisa Vanderpump left the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2019 after nine seasons, but she’s still being mentioned on the show three years later.

In the trailer for the season 12 reunion, Kathy Hilton recalled Vanderpump’s exit from the Bravo reality show during a confrontation with co-star Lisa Rinna.

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” Hilton screamed at Rinna. “You fight with everybody! What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on.”

Rinna and Vanderpump have been in a feud ever since Rinna accused the SUR owner of setting up cast members. During Vanderpump’s final season of the show, Rinna and others accused her of leaking stories about the infamous “Puppygate” scandal to tabloids. Rinna also publicly criticized Vanderpump for no-showing at the season 9 reunion and claimed she owed her co-stars a paycheck for helping to spawn her “Vanderpump Dogs” spinoff.

Lisa Vanderpump Responded to Fans Who Reached Out to Her About the RHOBH Season 12 Drama

On the “RHOBH” season 12 finale, Rinna and Erika Jayne were questioned about their involvement in real time, “play-by-play” stories being leaked to the press during a cast trip to Aspen, during which Hilton had a meltdown that was not caught on camera.

Vanderpump took to Twitter to respond to the headline-making “RHOBH” drama.

“Haven’t watched in years….but I hear you,” Vanderpump tweeted to her fans on October 5, 2022. “Truth prevails goodnight.”

When one follower asked Vanderpump how she knows that “truth prevails” if she hasn’t watched in years, the restaurant owner replied, “Silly it’s all over Twitter.”

Lisa Vanderpump Has Been Vocal About Her Issues With Rinna

During Vanderpump’s final “RHOBH” season, she was dealing with the recent deaths of her mother and brother. But Rinna didn’t appear to have much sympathy for her co-star during filming. In an interview on the “Jenny McCarthy Show,” Rinna said that while she felt “deeply” for what Vanderpump had been through, she reiterated that the show must go on. She added that Vanderpump should have reached out to the rest of the cast to tell them how much “pain” she was in.

Rinna said Vanderpump was “out of sight, out of mind” for much Season 9, yet she showed up to film her other Bravo show.

“She shot a whole season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ before she came to do our show — why can you do that but all of a sudden you can’t do our show?” Rinna asked.

Rinna also claimed that Vanderpump drove the “Puppygate” story to draw attention to her Vanderpump Dogs rescue and spawn a spinoff. She later claimed Vanderpump owed the “RHOBH” cast members a paycheck once her dog-themed show got the greenlight, according to Entertainment Tonight.

An insider told Life & Style that Rinna was “jealous” of Vanderpump’s fame.

“Lisa Rinna is known for stirring the pot on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the insider said. “Andy [Cohen] and Bravo executives are upset with accusations, threats and demands for money. She’s gone too far. Lisa went off on a rant about wanting to be paid to help launch future spinoff series for Lisa Vanderpump was ridiculous. She even said her lawyers would be contacting Bravo.”

As for Vanderpump, she has shut down any talk of a “RHOBH” return. When asked if she’d consider rejoining, Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight, “With this cast? No, it’d be impossible. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe.”

