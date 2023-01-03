Louie Ruelas Accused of Buying Fake Designer Jewelry

Louie Ruelas gifted his wife’s four daughters Cartier bracelets for Christmas but some fans are accusing him of buying knockoffs.

Ruelas gifted Giudice’s girls the Juste un Clou bracelet, which Milania Giudice showed off in a TikTok she made after Christmas. In the TikTok, which appears to have been deleted, Milania Giudice shared some of her favorite Christmas presents from 2022, and she included the bracelet that her mom’s husband gave her. Her older sister, Gia Giudice, also shared a video of the bracelet she received from her step dad.

Shortly after she posted the TikTok, however, an Instagram account called “The Real Bad Fashions” shared a side by side of a screenshot from Milania Giudice’s video and a picture from Cartier’s website, suggesting that the two didn’t look the same. Several people discussed the gift — and its authenticity — in the comments section of the post.

Heavy has reached out to Cartier, a rep for Teresa Giudice, and Teresa Giudice’s lawyer for comment.

The Cartier Bracelet Retails for Upwards of $12,000

On Cartier’s website, the Juste un Clou bracelet in gold with diamond accents retails for $12,500. The pricey gift was certainly very generous of Ruelas, who may have spent more than $50,000 on those gifts alone.

Several people questioned the authenticity of the jewelry.

“I knew it!!! the inside of that box looked too janky for a brand new Cartier box….lawd,” one Instagram user commented on “The Real Bad Fashions'” photo.

“I knew this s*** was fake instantly,” someone else wrote.

Teresa Giudice’s lawyer and friend James Leonard spoke with Page Six following the speculation surrounding the bracelets and the numerous accusations made by social media users.

“I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, people’s focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this,” he told the outlet, adding, “that being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them.”

Meanwhile, authentic or not, several people felt that the girls choosing to show off the pricey gift was “tacky.”

Some People Defended the Gift & Believe the Bracelets Are Authentic But in the Wrong Box

While some people commented their opinions on the bracelets and felt that they were likely fake because of the box they were in, other people said that the boxed that the Giudice girls showed off were actually similar to what they received when they purchased Cartier bracelets.

“It’s real. I just went to the Cartier flagship and got a bracelet for Christmas. The inside is padded where the logo is. It’s real. Most fakes have the Cartier logo on the top of the box,” one social media user weighed in.

“The box is for a love bracelet not juste un clou. I just DM’d you a pic of the box mine came in,” someone else said.

“That box is for a love bracelet you can see where the screwdriver is supposed to go,” a third person added, suggesting that the box may have just been the wrong one for that particular bracelet style.

