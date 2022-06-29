RHONY Star Gives Rare Update on Daughter’s Sobriety

A “Real Housewives” star is sharing an update on her life.

Luann de Lesseps from “The Real Housewives of New York” has been working on her sobriety for years. She got sober after a DUI arrest in Florida in 2017. However, she admitted that she started drinking again during the coronavirus pandemic but then decided to stop consuming alcohol.

“I’m not drinking right now. I literally think that at this point, I’m allergic to alcohol. This summer, I had a couple of times where I didn’t remember how I got home. It was dangerous,” she told her so-star Ramona Singer on an episode of RHONY, according to People magazine.

“It scared me. I was out in Sag Harbor and that happened a couple of times. I said, ‘You know what, I’ve been drinking my whole life. It’s not worth it. It’s time to change.’ I was so disgusted with myself. This is not happening ever again,” she added.

In an interview with Heather McDonald on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, de Lesseps talked about her sobriety and shared that her daughter is still sober as well.

De Lesseps Said That She & Her Daughter Created ‘Fosé’ Together

On the June 21, 2022, episode of the “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Luann talked about her sobriety journey.

“I’m totally sober. I take it day by day. Listen, it’s a journey and it’s progress, not perfection, I say. You know, every day people struggle with sobriety, and I’m no different,” Luann said on the podcast.

De Lesseps has the support of her only daughter Victoria de Lesseps and both women have bonded over their sobriety on RHONY, according to Distractify.

Luann’s daughter is a very talented artist and often shares her work on Instagram. Although she hasn’t been a focal point on her mom’s reality television show, she has made a handful of appearances on Bravo over the years.

“My daughter is also sober, Victoria,” Luann said, confirming that Victoria is doing well on her own journey. She added that Victoria helped her create Fosé — a portmanteau of “faux” and “rosé.” The alcohol-free drink was released in 2021.

“I made something during the pandemic with my daughter… we couldn’t find something that we liked,” Luann said, sharing a bit about why she decided to create an alcohol-free beverage.

De Lesseps Is Proud of Her Fosé

On the May 2, 2021, episode of Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast, Luann talked about her decision to make a fosé.

“I am tired of having a mocktail, and there’s not a mixologist at every bar, obviously, so it comes back and it’s sweet and it’s disgusting and it doesn’t taste good,” she explained.

“So I’m coming out, this fall, with an elevated sparkling rosé that’s gonna knock your socks off. And it’s low-calorie, and there’s nothing on the marketplace like that. So I decided, out of necessity, my invention is something that makes me feel like I’m drinking along with everybody else,” she added.

In her interview on “Juicy Scoop,” Luann said that the fosé is “delicious” and that it contains ingredients that are good for you.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Luann shared that she’s getting positive feedback on the beverage. “I’m really happy that people are loving the Fosé,” she said.

