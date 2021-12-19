Fans Roast Luann de Lesseps for ‘Staged’ Fan Video on Instagram

Money can’t buy you fans.

Followers are slamming “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps after she posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram of herself being greeted by fans in Boston, Massachusetts, after one of her cabaret show performances.

In the video, Lesseps exits a building and is greeted by a group of screaming fans. “Hi girls!” Lesseps says as a group of girls come and hug her. “Did you have a good time?” she asks. In response, the fans say, “The best time!”

However, Lesseps’ online followers aren’t buying it after a report recently surfaced that she had stiffed a bill at one of Washington, D.C.’s most expensive restaurants, Le Diplomate, and allegedly made a fan cry.

“What is this damage control?!?” one user commented on the video. “These were the fakest videos I’ve ever seen. You wouldn’t even take 5 seconds to wave at fans. Not classy.” Another user agreed, writing, “Trying to save face since you made the DC fan cry….”

One follower also chimed in, “Omg countless Luann this is so staged it’s a joke.” Another wrote, “Funny how she had press out about berating fans and she happens to post this…. nice try jan.”

One Fan Recently Alleged That Lesseps Went ‘Psychotic’ on Her Friend After a Show

Lesseps’ recent post comes after one fan alleged that the star went “psychotic” on her friend during her cabaret show in Washington, D.C., in early December 2021. The fan alleged that her friend has been chosen to participate in the Q+A portion of the show, and when she went to greet her afterward, Lesseps went off.

“Before [Luann] dined and dashed, she went outside to smoke a cigarette and my friend (birthday girl) was also outside,” one fan alleged in a message to the Bravo Instagram account, @bravoandcocktails, which was screenshotted by @bravobravoduckingbravo. “She was like oh hi! remember me, great show, etc. Luann COMPLETELY went psychotic on her for speaking to her and went OFF on my friends so badly she broke down sobbing she was so upset. ON HER BIRTHDAY.”

The fan continued, writing, “Just went off on tangents and totally verbally abused my friend who was the sweetest girl ever. Completely regret ever supporting her with ticket sales. Will never do that again. On the bright side – the restaurant (le diplomat)that was kind of ripped off could not have been kinder. They saw my friend in tears and gave us free cocktails.”

Lesseps Said It’s ‘Kind of a Blessing’ That RHONY Is on Pause

During a recent interview with Page Six, Lesseps admitted that it was “kind of a blessing” that the next season of “The Real Housewives of New York” has been put on pause because it allows her to focus more on her cabaret shows. The last season of “The Real Housewives of New York” was plagued by low ratings and behind-the-scenes drama among the cast.

“I got to say, I’ve been so busy with my cabaret tour and shows and getting ready, that it’s kind of a blessing that we weren’t filming this fall because I really needed the time,” Lesseps said. “When I got that call, I was in St. Tropez and they said, ‘You don’t have to be back.’ I was like, ‘Yes!’ And I stayed a little longer.”

Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New York” is expected to return in 2023.

