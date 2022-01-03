Fans Slam Luann De Lesseps’ Ex Tom D’agostino for Engagement & Lookalike Ring

Five years to the day Tom D’agostino married “Real Housewives of New York” star, Luann de Lesseps, he got engaged … and the rings are similar.

It’s about Tom.

Luann and Tom were married on New Year’s Eve, 2016 and now, five years later, he’s popped the question to a new woman and the fans are not happy about it.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Tom Presented Danielle a Sapphire & Diamond Ring on New Year’s Eve 2021 & Fans Think It Looks Like Luann’s Ring

“Woke up like this,” interior designer, Danielle Rollins posted on her Instagram on January 1, 2022. She tagged Tom’s official Instagram as well.

US Weekly reported a friend of Danielle’s, Sarah Bray-West, shared an Instagram story of Tom kneeling to propose to Danielle. “She said yes!!! Congrats @danielledrollins @tomdagostinojr,” the friend captioned the snap.

Fans on Reddit had a field day with the news, discussing the photo in a thread titled “Its about Tom – Tom is engaged!” and comparing the two rings in another thread titled “Engagement rings from Tom – same ring design, different middle gemstones (Left: Luann’s, Right: Danielle’s)”

Luann and Danielle’s rings are very similar, both being the same cut with a color center stone and surrounding diamonds. Luann’s was yellow and Danielle’s is blue.

Fans took notice.

“I hope Lu is surrounded by people who love and care about her right now,” a fan wrote in the ring thread. “Proposing on NYE was a douche move Tom. There are other days in the year.”

“He’s truly an a**hole. I also wouldn’t want to be the other half in this situation anyway,” someone else wrote.

“My engagement ring is the same setting but ruby and diamonds. I picked it out myself and now I’m off to wonder what’s wrong with me if my taste is like his,” another fan wrote with a laughing emoji.

“I dunno .. both of these rings piss me off lol. Tom sucks so bad this was as creative and thoughtful as he could get? Version 1 and version 2,” another fan wrote. “I hate that she gave up her countess title for this d-bag.”

Some fans questioned who the new woman is.

“Omg! Who is the fiancée??!! One of Ramona’s 50 closest friends?!” a fan wrote in the engagement thread.

“Foolish doesn’t ever begin to describe this woman’s decision,” someone else said. “Somewhere in Palm Beach, a woman named Danielle is excitedly telling her friends that they got a yacht!” another fan wrote.

Recent Details Surfaced Surrounding the Iconic RHONY ‘It’s About Tom’ Moment Between Bethenny & Luann





The iconic Housewives moment happened in season 8, episode 20 of “Real Housewives of New York” when Bethenny Frankel received information that Luann’s then-fiancé, Tom, was cheating on her.

Bethenny grappled with the decision to tell Luann or not to tell her, considering they were not in the best place in their friendship. Eventually, Bethenny did tell Luann.

“Please don’t let it be about Tom,” Luann said when Bethenny said she had something to say. “It’s about Tom,” Bethenny replied.

The former countess went on the marry Tom anyway and the pair split just seven months later.

Just recently, former RHONY castmate, and friend of Bethenny’s, Carole Radziwill, claimed it was all a set-up to embarrass Luann on camera.

“It was a total setup,” she said in the Housewives tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé, “Bethenny knew this woman and found out that she was in contact with Tom. And Bethenny was like, ‘The next time you go to see him, text me.’ And that’s what happened. Bethenny knew that they were going to this hotel, and she sent her friend or probably her assistant to take a picture. I mean, Bethenny doesn’t have a lot of friends — and she certainly didn’t just happen to have a friend at the Regency at 10 o’clock on a Tuesday night when Tom just happened to be there kissing some chick he used to bang.”

Luann revealed how the moment viewers saw in on the show affected her, even to this day.

“She showed me a picture, on camera, that I wasn’t expecting, that my husband was kissing someone else. It was terrible,” Luann said on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” episode four. “It was horrible. It broke my heart. She claims to be my friend, that’s not right.”

In her confessional, Luann elaborated saying, “Bethenny’s agenda has always been to have the spotlight on her. It was really more about her than it was about me.”

