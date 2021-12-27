Luann de Lesseps slammed for posting ‘distorted’ & ‘photoshopped’ photo

Fans blasted “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps for posting a photo they believe is distorted or edited.

“I just love a red curtain!!” Luann wrote in the caption on Sunday, December 26, 2021, along with credits for the photographer, stylist, hair, and make-up artist.

She didn’t mention her cabaret in the post but the image was of her on stage in a black plunging neck leotard with sheer black stockings. Her long slender legs are clearly the highlight of the photo.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Thought the ‘Distorted’ Photo of Luann Was ‘Not Attractive’

Many fans took to the comments to voice their displeasure at the way her body looked in the image.

“Photoshopped much?” someone wrote. “I saw you live in DC. Not lean abs not that tall. Still amazing . Common be real.”

“Is your head photoshopped onto a burlesque version of gumby,” someone wrote.

Another fan agreed with the editing remarks, “Photo shop much? You are a lovely but this is too much. I am on following you all the best in 2022 please be real.”

Some fans felt the legs and arms didn’t look realistic.

“The pic looks distorted?” someone wrote. “we know that she is of a certain age “seasoned” as am I, and there is no way her legs and arms look so perfect, no one’s does, all the filters and photo shops are funny,” another fan wrote.

“This is scary,” another fan wrote.

Other fans complained about her showing off at all.

“Are you naturally an extrovert – or does this make u money ? It’s not attractive,” they wrote. “She looks great but all I see is ego,” a different person wrote.

“For a lady that’s an awful lot of camel toe!” someone commented.

“Yeah but ya don’t like paying ya bills do ya?” a fan wrote, alluding to the claims that fans made about Luann running out on a bill.

According to a Real Housewives Instagram blog, bravobravoduckingbravo, Luann dined at Le Diplomate in Washington, D.C., but never paid her $700 bill.

There were a lot of positive comments as well.

“Your body is flawless!!” someone wrote. “Legzzz for days!!!” another fan commented.

“Wow you look beyond fabulous. What a body,” a fan wrote.

Someone else wrote, “The body of a 20-year-old what a woman.”

Luann Postponed Her ‘A Very Countess Christmas’ Tour Due to COVID-19

On December 23, 2021, Luann announced she would be postponing her Florida tour dates due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19.

“All I wanted for Christmas was to be with you all,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sadly, one of my team members has tested positive, out of an abundance of caution we are canceling my upcoming Florida shows. I am extremely disappointed not to be able to be there with you in Florida. Hoping shows will be rescheduled as soon as possible!”

A fan on her most recent Instagram seems to have mistaken the staged photo as a photo from her tour and accused Luann of not giving refunds to the Florida ticket holders.

“Which city is this that didn’t get their show cancelled?!” they wrote on her Instagram post from December 26. “It’s pretty lame that you’ve cancelled the Tampa show and haven’t issued any refunds or given a new date. What gives?!”

