Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel After Fellow Housewife Reveals Tom D’agostino Setup

Luann de Lesseps has finally spoken out about the alleged setup by Bethenny Frankel to reveal Tom D’agostino cheating on camera.

The iconic Housewives moment happened in season 8, episode 20 of “Real Housewives of New York” when Bethenny received information that Luann’s then-fiancé, Tom, was cheating on her. That scene goes down in Housewives history due to the intense emotion both women showed, setting aside their rivalry, for what many thought was authentically compassionate Bethenny.

Turns out, according to fellow former castmate, Carole Radziwill, in the new tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé, it was all a set-up to embarrass Luann on camera.

And now Luann is unloading on Bethenny.

“I wasn’t surprised and you know, karma’s a b****,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “That’s all I got to say.”

But that’s not all Luann had to say.

Luann Got Emotional When Talking About the Bethenny Cheating Set up While on RHUGT ‘It Broke My Heart’

The topic of the betrayal by Bethenny came up on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” episode four. While the ladies were having breakfast the topic of friendships and why certain friends have brought up things on camera the women wished were handled in private.

“Like I had with Bethenny,” Luann said when the girls were trading stories. “She showed me a picture, on camera, that I wasn’t expecting, that my husband was kissing someone else. It was terrible.”

Melissa Gorga asked if Luann thought Bethenny should have told her in private first.

“It was horrible,” she said. “It broke my heart. She claims to be my friend, that’s not right.”

In her confessional, Luann elaborated saying, “Bethenny’s agenda has always been to have the spotlight on her. It was really more about her than it was about me.”

Luann Has No Hard Feelings Towards Carole for Spilling the Beans ‘I Wish Her the Best’

The whole thing started when Carole Radziwill revealed Bethenny had set up Luann.

“It was a total setup,” Radziwill said in the tell-all book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé. “Bethenny knew this woman and found out that she was in contact with Tom. And Bethenny was like, ‘The next time you go to see him, text me.’ And that’s what happened. Bethenny knew that they were going to this hotel, and she sent her friend or probably her assistant to take a picture. I mean, Bethenny doesn’t have a lot of friends — and she certainly didn’t just happen to have a friend at the Regency at 10 o’clock on a Tuesday night when Tom just happened to be there kissing some chick he used to bang.”

It doesn’t seem like Luann is harboring any ill-will towards Carole for bringing it up or revealing the truth behind the iconic moment.