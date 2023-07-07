Sonja Morgan & Luann De Lesseps on Which Housewives They’d Never Want to Talk To

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan didn’t hold back when the “Real Housewives of New York City” alums were asked in a joint interview on July 6 which Housewives they could do without seeing again.

De Lesseps and Morgan were speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of their new show “Welcome to Crappie Lake” and they were asked by Brice Sander which Housewives they hope to “never interact with again.”

“Kelly Dodd!” Morgan shared immediately, without a second thought. “Jesus! I will not do an appearance with that woman. Kelly sits there on a bench next to me, talking s***,” Morgan added of her past impressions of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

As for De Lesseps, she named former RHONY star Carole Radziwill and said she “trashed our show,” then added, “Bethenny [Frankel] trashed our show… Don’t even wanna give her any airtime.” Morgan shared, “We don’t bite the hand that feeds us. We kiss the ring!”

Sonja Morgan & Kelly Dodd Have Made Appearances Together Before & Dodd Listed Her as a Friend in 2019

Morgan and Dodd have done a few appearances together before, and Dodd actually commented back in 2019 that she could see herself joining the cast of RHONY as she was friends with several of the cast members.

“Actually, I’m really good friends with Dorinda [Medley], Sonja,” Dodd said, according to TooFab. “I’m really good friends with Ramona [Singer],” she added. “Ramona’s the one who hooked me up with Rick! Dorinda said she would officiate it, and then Ramona hooked me up, so she’s gotta be in it,” she said ahead of her wedding to her now-husband Rick Leventhal.

Luann de Lesseps & Bethenny Frankel Have Been Feuding Publicly for Several Years

While the dislike between Morgan and Dodd might come as a surprise to some, De Lesseps mentioning Radziwill and Frankel was less shocking as the RHONY alums have feuded publicly in the past. Back in 2021, the Countess slammed Radziwill on David Yontef’s podcast “Behind the Velvet Rope” and criticized her for being negative about Bravo.

“Carole Radziwill makes negative comments about Bravo, and me, and I don’t even engage because she’s not worth my energy,” De Lesseps said at the time. Her remarks came after Radziwill said Medley was the only “real” housewife on Twitter and called De Lesseps an “idiot” for partying maskless in early 2021.

De Lesseps has also clashed publicly with Frankel on many occasions, including in March and April 2023 after a near run-in between the two at a Broadway show. De Lesseps left the opening night of “Bad Cinderella” during the performance and later said it was because she was “feeling bad,” Page Six reported. However, a source told the publication that the Countess left because she realized she was sitting close to her former friend Frankel.

Afterward, Frankel called De Lesseps “obsessive” on her podcast and said she felt bad for her former co-star who was “so fixated” on the Skinnygirl founder. She said De Lesseps apparently “spends a lot of time talking about [her] in her cabaret and in the media and on podcasts… It’s time to sort of focus on yourself versus being so consumed with somebody else.”

