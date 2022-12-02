Luis Ruelas Said Joe Gorga Is ‘Really Good Guy’ Amid Teresa Giudice Rift

The drama between “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and her brother and his wife Joe and Melissa Gorga made headlines this past summer as they filmed season 13 of the hit Bravo show.

However, while it seems they have been estranged since then and have traded shots in various interviews, Giudice’s new husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas had nothing but nice things to say about his brother-in-law Joe Gorga. During a guest appearance on “Namaste B$tches,” a podcast co-hosted by Giudice and Melissa Pfeister, Ruelas said when he first met Gorga it was “very humbling and settling.”

“The first moment I met Joe, I would even say both of us became very vulnerable within the first 10 minutes of the conversation,” he shared with the co-hosts. He said it’s very easy to “open up” to Gorga and that’s exactly what he did. He added: “Joe at the core, really, your brother, honestly, at the core, your brother really is a good human being.”

Giudice replied that everything was great between them at the time and she felt really good about Ruelas’ relationship with her brother. Ruelas pointed out that Giudice and Gorga were raised by great, genuine and low-key people and grew up very close and in a loving household. “That’s how we were raised and that’s why it’s like her fault now,” Giudice replied. “Me and my brother were like best friends.”

Teresa Giudice & Her Family Had a Falling Out This Summer Just Before Her Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Rumors of a feud between Giudice and the Gorgas began circulating in the summer and soon it was confirmed that a major fight took place at the taping of the season 13 finale. Melissa Gorga, who attended her sister-in-law’s bridal shower prior to that on July 30, skipped Giudice’s August 6 wedding to Ruelas along with her husband Joe Gorga.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Gorgas’ decision not to attend the wedding was “last-minute” as they previously planned on being a part of Giudice’s special day.

Since then, the two parties have commented on the rift on various occasions, namely at BravoCon 2022 in October.

Joe Gorga Made Some Shady Comments About His Sister’s Marriage at BravoCon 2022

At BravoCon, both parties were understandably asked about their feud and whether there is any chance of reconciliation. However, some of their comments, in particular ones made by Joe Gorga, raised a lot of fans’ eyebrows.

In one panel, Melissa Gorga was asked what would last longer between Giudice and Ruelas’ marriage and her husband’s career as a standup comedian. While Gorga didn’t reply, her husband stood up and called out, “I’m gonna answer the question. My stand-up career, baby!”

Giudice later opened up about her brother’s comments on the episode of “Namaste B$tches,” saying she didn’t recognize her brother now and the remarks were unlike him. She said it wasn’t like him and that it seemed as though he was trying to play a character.

She added that she and Ruelas were both “hurt” by Joe Gorga’s comments, calling them “mean-spirited” and “very sad.” In fact, Ruelas revealed on the “Namaste B$tches” podcast that he ran into Joe Gorga during BravoCon when he went for a walk while Giudice was in hair and makeup. He said he walked right up to Gorga and gave him a hug. Ruelas said while his brother-in-law was surprised, he remained very respectful and reiterated that he’s a “really good guy” at his core.

