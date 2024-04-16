Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She’s Worried for Teresa Giudice’s Daughters

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King is expressing concern for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice.

Reality Blurb reported that King gave her opinion regarding Giudice’s second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, whom she wed in August 2022, on the April 15 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. The RHOC alum stated that she did not trust Ruelas’ intentions with Giudice. The mother of three shared that she believed Ruelas has stayed in a relationship with Giudice because he enjoys being famous. In addition, she said she thinks Ruelas wanted to get his wife “away from” her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, Ruelas and Giudice had a falling out with the Gorgas following the show’s 13th season.

King then stated that she was concerned about the well-being of Giudice’s daughters. She said she believes they view their stepfather in a positive light because they want to support their mother.

“I’m worried about the daughters the most … Because the grown-ups can see Louie for the slime ball he is. The kids, they love their mommy, as they should,” said King. “And they’re going to support their mommy always. And they’re going to get hurt because Louie’s true colors will come out. It’s going to hurt them because they’re going to blindly support their mom, and then they’re going to realize they shouldn’t have. And that’s going to hurt them.”

She clarified that she “really want[s] to be wrong” about Ruelas.

“But I’m not,” added the RHOC alum.

Teresa Giudice Reacted to Rumors That She & Her Husband Were Headed to Divorce

During a February 2024 episode of her podcast “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice responded to claims that she and Ruelas were headed for divorce. She stated that there was no truth to the rumors. The mother of four also shared she does not get upset when rumors circulate about her personal life.

“Good stories. Bad stories. Whatever is out there, it’s a good thing. If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care,” said Giudice.

The 51-year-old stated, however, that her husband has a hard time with criticism from Bravo fans. She noted that the father of two did not start appearing on reality television until the 11th season of RHONJ, which began airing in 2021.

“It’s not his world. I’ve been doing this now for a long time. And it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect — you can’t let it affect you,” said Giudice.

Milania Giudice Discussed Her Stepfather, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

While recording a March 2024 episode of “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice stated that her stepfather did not plan to be a reality television personality. She said that her father, Joe Giudice, and Ruelas agreed to film for the Bravo series to make her mother happy. The high school student also stated that she feels “bad for Louie” because of the backlash he has received since joining the RHONJ cast.

“‘Cause he’s a really nice guy and he did not deserve any of that. And honestly, I feel bad when I see these hate comments and stuff. I’m like ‘What’s wrong with you guys? You guys don’t even know him!’ … And the scenes they show of him are these terrible scenes of everyone fighting,” said the 18-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Shared What Fans Can Expect From RHONJ Season 14

During the 2023 BravoCon, held during the weekend of November 3, 2023, Ruelas and Giudice shared what fans can expect from the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ.

Giudice stated that some of her castmates “have come after [Ruelas]” in past seasons. She said, however, that she and Ruelas experienced some “redemption” in season 14.

“There’s a lot of receipts,” teased the mother of four.

RHONJ season 14 premieres on May 5, 2024 on Bravo.