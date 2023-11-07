Jackie Goldschneider Thinks Co-Star Is Unhappy With Her & Teresa Giudice’s Friendship

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jackie Goldschneider stated that her relationship with her castmate, Melissa Gorga, has changed.

While recording the November 3 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Goldschneider noted that she and Gorga are “definitely not as close” as they were in previous seasons of RHONJ. Goldschneider noted that she established a friendship with Gorga’s estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, during the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ. As fans are aware, Giudice and Gorga are no longer in communication after the events that transpired in RHONJ season 13.

“I’m fine with Melissa. Listen, if we’re going to be honest, I think she doesn’t like that I’m close with Teresa. That’s the honest truth. But she tries to not let that show, but I think that’s true,” said Goldschneider.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Goldschneider also referenced that she no longer has a friendship with her castmate, Margaret Josephs.

Melissa Gorga & Margaret Josephs Spoke About Their Issues With Jackie Goldschneider at BravoCon

Josephs and Gorga spoke about where they stand with Goldschneider during one of the RHONJ panels at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3. Josephs stated that she and Goldschneider “are not as close as [they] used to be, which is sad.”

According to the mother of one, Goldschneider “informed” her that they were “not as close as [she] thought [they] were,” presumably during the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ.

“I think I took offense to that. And it went a little south,” continued Josephs.

Gorga also stated that she does not understand Goldschneider’s recent behavior.

“To my face, she’s extremely nice, she’s very kind. And then I’ll read little snarky things here and there, that she’s saying, so it’s very confusing for me. I don’t understand exactly how authentic she’s being about her new decisions in life,” said Gorga. “I just think she needs — everyone needs to remember who their friends are and who was there for them when they were down. Not just while they are trying to get back up. You don’t kick your friends down, while you are trying to stand back up, that’s it. But I have love for her.”

Josephs agreed with Gorga’s assessment of Goldschneider, stating, “She has a nice case of amnesia.”

Goldschneider responded to Josephs’ amnesia comment in a separate BravoCon 2023 panel.

“I remember everything clearly. And I think that clarity is why I’m here and not with Margaret,” said Goldschneider.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice

Goldschneider spoke about her issues with Josephs during a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She explained that she found her falling out with Josephs “very surprising.”

“But sometimes friendships — they evolve, they come to an end,” said the mother of four.

Goldschneider also briefly mentioned her new-found friendship with Giudice, which she described as “mutually respectful.” She explained that they have established a close bond, despite their past issues, after spending time together at a party. As fans are aware, Goldschneider took issue with Giudice after she spread rumors about her husband, Evan Goldschneider, in RHONJ season 11.

“It was really organic. It was like we were just talking at a party. And then we were talking more. And then we started calling each other, and then we started hanging out, and then we started hugging. We like each other,” said Goldschneider.

In a separate November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Josephs shared her thoughts about Goldschneider and Giudice’s friendship. She stated that she does not have an issue with Goldschneider befriending Giudice. The fashion designer said, however, that she does not believe Goldschneider’s desire to be close to Giudice comes from a genuine place.

“I don’t care that she’s friends with Teresa. I think it’s not very authentic to who she really is. But you know, some people need to feel relevant,” said Josephs.