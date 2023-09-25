Mary Cosby Reacts to Whitney Rose’s Photo With Controversial Real Housewife

Some of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars have spoken out after Whitney Rose was seen posing for a photo with fired cast member Jennie Nguyen. After Rose faced criticism from fans and one of her co-stars, the Wild Rose Beauty founder replied to critics in no uncertain terms.

The uproar began on September 23 when Nguyen posted a photo with Rose on her Instagram, captioning it, “Congratulations @whitneywildrose on your collaboration with @monkees.draper. Everything was amazing and beautiful! Keep doing fabulous and thriving like a wild rose is supposed to 🌹 ❤️‍🔥.”

The photo was shared on X, formerly Twitter, with the comment, “Whitney inviting Jennie to her event last night ohh that’s not…” Someone asked Mary Cosby to “go even harder” on Rose at the RHOSLC reunion in light of the photo and Cosby replied, “This tells me whitney is Racist too!”

Whitney Rose Addressed the Criticism She Received & Said She Never Invited Jennie Nguyen to Her Event

Rose spoke out in response to the criticism she received over the photo, explaining in one tweet, “She showed up unannounced to this public event with her own camera crew. As I’ve said, she is not a friend and I do not stand by her beliefs at all.”

In response to another critic, she wrote, “I did not invite Jennie to this event. It was a public event and she showed up with her own camera crew. I do not stand by her beliefs at all and she is not my friend.” She also tweeted, “Y’all stfu about Jennie. She is not my friend I didn’t invite her to this public event. She showed up shocked the shit out of me but showed remorse. I don’t stand by her beliefs or what she has done, I snapped a photo and moved on. You should do the same.”

Rose also reiterated her position in a video posted to the social media platform, in which she tagged Cosby, as she said, “F*** all you haters.” She explained again that she is not friends with her former co-star and that Nguyen wasn’t invited to the public event. “She came up to me, she apologized, said she felt bad for everything that had happened,” Rose explained. “If someone says I’m sorry, I’m gonna snap a photo and move on because what was I gonna do, create a scene at my business event? No.” She then told haters to “move on.”

Jennie Nguyen Posted a Video Telling Fans to Leave Whitney Rose Alone

Nguyen also commented on the fallout of her photo with Rose on Instagram. She posted a video on September 24 in which she said she was invited to the event by someone else.

She said as a female business owner, she was invited to the women-owned business event to support them. She said that if people had a problem with her it was one thing but urged them to “leave Whitney alone.”

She reiterated that she had already apologized for her past social media posts and had taken full responsibility for her problematic social media posts. “I am moving on and if you can’t move on, that’s your problem,” she concluded.

