Mauricio Umansky Will Share Celebrity Stories in His Book

Mauricio Umansky will be name-dropping in his upcoming book, “The Real Deal.”

In a January 2023 interview on Dear Media’s “Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick” podcast, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband teased that he will share “many” stories from his life, including stories about celebrities she has crossed paths with both personally and in the real estate world. Umansky founded his real estate brokerage firm, The Agency, in 2011, per his company bio, after first working for his brother-in-law, Rick Hilton’s real estate firm.

“All these stories… there’s so many of them,” he teased. “And really the way that I approached it is I want to teach people and I want to give lessons to people that I have learned over my life, whether it has to do with my relationship with my wife, my relationship with my kids as a father, a boss, doing deals, but I do it all through memoirs and through storytelling.”

Mauricio Umansky Will Include Stories About Superstar Celebrities He Has Worked With

Umansky has dealt with some huge celebrity properties throughout his career.

According to The Dirt, he has represented listings for everything from the Playboy Mansion to the Walt Disney Estate and a house owned by late music superstar Prince.

In 2014, he helped broker a sale of a $23 million Malibu mansion for Lady Gaga, per The Los Angeles Times. And two years prior, he was named the listing agent for a $23.9 million property in Holmby Hills, California once owned by Michael Jackson, per BravoTV.com. At the time, Umansky told Zillow that he knew Jackson, who died in 2009, personally.

“I knew him, and my wife has been friends with Michael Jackson since she was 8 to 10 years old,” he dished.

In his 2023 podcast interview, Umansky said he will share stories about his celebrity real estate deals in his book.

“So I’ll tell you a story about Prince,” he said. “I’ll tell you a story about Michael Jackson. I’ll tell you a story about Lady Gaga. I’ll tell you a story about Kelsey Grammer. And through those stories that I’m telling you, my experience is I took something away, I learned something, and that’s what I wanted to put into my memoirs and into my book. And so it’s really interesting. It’s a really good read. I wanted to make it so that it was a read for everybody. …. My goal is if, you know, if you can take one important thing away from it and improve your life, I’m a happy man.”

He also gave a little more insight into his connection to the late King of Pop.

“Michael Jackson’s a great story,” he said. “Michael Jackson actually grew up with my wife. Michael Jackson taught my wife how to moonwalk on a pool table down in Encino when they were kids. So, you know, there was a little bit of family connection with Michael.”

Mauricio Umansky Admitted He Was a Little Nervous for His Wife Kyle Richards to Read His Book

Even though his book focuses a lot on real estate deals and lessons learned, Umansky admitted he was a little nervous for his wife to read his manuscript.

In an October 2022 interview with People, Umansky revealed that when she sent his manuscript for his wife to read for the first time, he wasn’t sure what she would think.

“I am [nervous],” he admitted. “She’s going to read my perception of a bunch of different things. … I think that this is going to be a book that’s real. It’s unfiltered.”

READ NEXT: Harry Hamlin Speaks Out on Wife Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit