Fans Think Instagram Photo Hints Mauricio Umansky Cheated on Kyle Richards

Fans are not happy with Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky after a photo was shared by several housewives.

The photo, posted on January 30, 2022, is a group shot of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast and a few girlfriends outside of the private plane they took for their girl’s trip to Aspen, CO. The only hiccup was Umansky, the only man in the photo.

And the fans were not exactly pleased with his presence.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Thought Mauricio Being Included in the Girl’s Trip Was a Sign That He Cheated on Kyle Richards

Fans took to a Reddit thread titled “First UGT now this. Why is Mauricio the only husband there? Is Kyle *that friend* who brings her man everywhere” to voice their displeasure and scrutiny over Umansky being included on the girl’s trip.

Many commenters speculated that Umansky must have cheated for Richards to not want to leave him alone.

“While the cat’s away the mice will play and Kyle’s not taking that chance anymore,” someone wrote.

“Yeah was going to say – she never used to bring him along so either she caught/confirmed him cheating or she’s pushing/promoting him and his upcoming show about The Agencyz,” someone else wrote.

“Allison DuBois is sitting somewhere with her e-cig just waiting for her premonition to come true,” wrote a fan alluding to a season 1 dinner where a psychic told Richards he “will never emotionally fulfill you.” Another fan made a similar joke writing, “She is afraid that if he doesn’t come, he would never emotionally fulfill her.”

One fan stood up for Umansky writing, “The sceptic in me says they are trying to get his face into everything, to push the Agency.” But another quickly rebutted writing, “That’s the realist in you, honey!”

Another fan alluded to Richards saying she was jealous of the DM’s Umansky was getting on Instagram while appearing on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“So he cant keep double tapping on ig models duh,” someone wrote. “I mean, he could theoretically do that on the toilet so… maybe keeping him from doing more than that?” someone replied to that comment.

“She has to keep him on a leash,” another fan wrote. “This observation I’ve seen a lot lately is odd to me after watching Kyle go on girls trips by herself for ten straight years on this show,” someone else wrote.

Fans Also Took Aim at the Fashion of the Ladies ‘My God I’ve Never Seen so Many Fashion Victims in One Photo’

In addition to roasting Umansky, several comments on the Reddit thread took aim at the fashion of the housewives.

“Dorit when I see the logo mania I wanna vomit,” someone wrote.

“Fashion is the worst part of this show,” someone wrote. “Ok, maybe not the worst; we have several big problems with BH, but the fashion is a big part of the storyline and it’s both not a good storyline and also always nauseating fashion. No one ever dresses appropriately for the occasion except KH and Crystal. Everyone else wears ridiculous costumes.”

No one was safe from being called out.

“They all look like they’re going to completely different places,” someone wrote. “It’s burning my eyes,” another person wrote.

“For real. What in the literal f*** is Lisa Rinna wearing in this photo? You’re a 58 year old woman from Oregon, not a 19 year old hype bae,” someone wrote.

“it’s suttons tiny lil legs in those giant boots for me,” someone else wrote.

“Wtf is everyone other than Garcelle wearing,” someone else wrote. “It’s like they took acid and went through the Lincoln tunnel,” another fan wrote.

“My god I’ve never seen so many fashion victims in one photo,” someone wrote.

