Fans Blast Teresa Giudice for Instagram Caption

Fans slammed “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice for her Instagram caption.

On January 30, 2022, Giudice posted a photo of herself with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas and his brother David Ruelas and his sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas. She captioned the photo, “Family that skis together stays together” prompting the fans to share their thoughts.

Fans Were Not Happy That Giudice Spends so Much Time With Her New Family & Not With Her Brother ‘Melissa Must Be Freaking Out’

Fans noted that the caption and photo didn’t include Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga or his wife Melissa Gorga, who Giudice famously feuded with over the course of many seasons of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“So gullible Teresa,” someone wrote. “You really need to remember who your real family is and who helped you when YOU weren’t there for your kids. I honestly to think you deserve Melissa and Joe in your life… you’ve been really horrible to them over the years.. especially Melissa.Sad but true!”

“Unless they go to prison for tax evasion, then the wife drops the husband like a hot potato for a 20 year younger man. That’s facts,” someone wrote alluding to the divorce between Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

“Teresa never vacations with her brother! Hmmmm!” someone else wrote.

“She knows she can’t pull the shit with his sister she did with Melissa,” another fan wrote about Ruelas’ sister. “Then she’ll get to see THE REAL TERESA not the one trying to fit in with his family. Saw some previous episodes. She’s BRUTAL & a bully,” another fan wrote.

“When do they hang out with her family?” another fan wrote.

“A new sister in law! Melissa must be freaking out,” someone wrote. “I think Melissa is happier without her. Theresa just brings stress to everyone she touches,” another fan replied.

“I think Melissa might feel pushed to the side,” someone added.

Fans Ripped Giudice for ‘Vacationing Away From Her Daughters’ Again

It wasn’t just the slight to the Gorga’s that upset the fans. Many wondered where Giudice’s daughters were while she was vacationing in Aspen, CO.

In late December the couple vacationed in Mexico and in early January headed to Miami, FL for the 21st birthday celebration of Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia.

“Always vacationing away from her daughters,” someone wrote. “you took the words out of my mouth,” a fan replied to the comment.

“When are you with your kids?” a fan asked. “Where is your family?” another fan wrote.

“poor kids are never w her,” someone commented. “If only you have your kids the same time and attention,” a fan wrote.

“Stay home with your daughters. Your still a mom,” someone wrote.

“Where is Audriana? She has a nanny?” a fan asked of Giudice’s youngest daughter.

“Whose raising your kids while you’re jetsetting all over the world?!?!?!” another fan wrote on a third Instagram post from Aspen. “Whose taking care of the girls while she’s alwys on vacation ?? One after another after another,” another fan wrote.

