Mauricio Umansky Says 1 Thing About His Separation From Kyle Richards is ‘Not Fair’

Mauricio Umansky said it’s “not fair” to compare the amount of storyline his separation from Kyle Richards will get on his reality show “Buying Beverly Hills” compared to her show, “ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In a March 18, 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Umansky addressed criticism that the couple’s separation will be a major storyline on his Netflix reality show after being teased at the tail end of Richards’ 13th reality series. Many fans have already reacted to a “Buying Beverly Hills” scene in which Umansky and his three eldest daughters, Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia, discuss the details of the separation from Richards after 27 years of marriage.

Umansky told ET it’s “not fair” to compare how the two shows address the split. “That’s not fair, that’s not fair,” he said. “The Housewives is a completely different dynamic. I’m working with these three girls all day long. I spend so much time and so many hours with them. So not only am I working with them, but I’m also seeing them at home. And so the conversations that are happening are totally different.”

“The timing was just different,” he added of the shows’ filming schedules. “Particularly in our situation. We were in the middle of rolling when all of the stuff happened with Kyle and I and the news broke and the discussions we were having, Housewives really wasn’t. So not super fair for people to say that about the Housewives, in my opinion.”

Mauricio Umansky Said His Whole Family Was in Aspen When the Separation News Leaked

Umansky and Richards split was leaked by an anonymous source in July 2023, People magazine reported at the time. Umansky began shooting the second season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” a real estate show that co-stars his three eldest daughters, around that same time.

In a March 2024 interview with TMZ, Umansky explained why “Buying Beverly Hills” cameras were on hand just after the split news broke. “The reality is that when all of that happened and that story dropped we were all together in Colorado. We were all in Aspen,” he said. “We were filming ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ at the time. The cameras were arriving the next day. Kyle was going to be departing, the cameras were arriving and it, you know, it was real it’s as real as it can get.”

“That’s reality TV and we decided just to be vulnerable and to be open and to allow it to happen on television,” he added. “It’s definitely going to play out on the show.”

Kyle Richards Explained Why RHOBH Cameras Picked Back Up After Her Separation From Mauricio Was Announced

Richards has been a cast member on RHOBH since 2010, so fans have seen half of her marital years with Umansky play out on camera. In February, she spoke about the timing of the split and why Bravo’s cameras didn’t capture the direct aftermath.

“Our decision [to separate] happened after we were done filming [season 13],” she told fans on Amazon Live on February 29, 2024. “Then the story came out and then the Netflix cameras happened to be in Aspen. ended up filming with us talking about it.”

“Obviously, Bravo has been following my life for 13 years,” she added. “It’s not like they can film that scene [for Buying Beverly Hills] and then I don’t share it with the viewers of the Housewives. We ended up shooting both of those scenes for ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after we were all wrapped.”

