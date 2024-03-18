Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards’ ‘Trust’ Comment

“Buying Beverly Hills” star Mauricio Umansky is addressing his estranged wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards‘ assertion his action caused her to lose trust.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Richards acknowledged that rumors have circulated that Umansky has been unfaithful since she began starring on RHOBH in 2011 during the show’s season 13 reunion. She stated that the rumors caused her to “feel insecure” and less trusting of Umansky. In addition, during a season 13 confessional interview, Richards stated that “there were things that happened that made [her] lose [her] trust” and she was not “able to recover from.” During a March 18 interview with the publication, Umansky replied that he did not know what exactly his estranged wife had been referencing.

“I don’t know what that is. All I can tell you is that at the end of the day, we’ve been married for 29 years. We met when we were kids,” said Umansky.

The Agency CEO also stated that he and Richards have changed substantially over the course of their relationship. In addition, he urged fans to stop speculating about what caused their separation.

“You have all of these words. And all of these buzzwords. And all of this speculation. There’s no need to speculate. I think we’ve been open. I think we’ve been honest. And I think people need to quit looking for what I always say, ‘Tits on an ant,'” said Umansky.

Umansky shared similar comments about the speculation regarding his separation in a March 18 interview with Extra TV. He stated that he found the public scrutiny “annoying.” The Agency CEO also shared he believed reality television personalities, like himself, “sacrifice” their privacy.

Kyle Richards Revealed She Has Had Difficulty Navigating Her Separation in the Public Eye

During a March 10 interview with Extra TV, Richards stated that she has had difficulty navigating her split from Umansky while being in the public eye. She suggested that she has considered taking a break from RHOBH after season 13 due to public scrutiny.

“People keep asking me, ‘Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?’ It’s always something I decide last minute, sort of,” explained Richards. “But I think this season particularly because I have been so under the microscope. Not just with the cast. But the public eye. It’s been very challenging to navigate through.”

Richards stated that she is “just trying to figure out [her] life.”

“So it will be an end of the moment — a last minute decision [to return to RHOBH],” continued the RHOBH star.

Mauricio Umansky Shared if He Was Dating Following His Separation

While speaking to E! News on March 18, Umansky shared that he is not currently dating.

“I am focusing a lot of time on myself. And kind of getting to learn myself. And to enjoy myself. I have been enjoying that process,” said Umansky.

He stated that he “is not in a rush” to embark on another relationship following his separation from Richards.

“I am enjoying the journey. And I’m learning from myself. I got a lot of stuff to do in business,” said Umansky. “I’ve got a lot of stuff just to do. There is no rush to go out there. I’m just taking it a day at a time, right now.”

“Buying Beverly Hills” season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 22.