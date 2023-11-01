DWTS Contestant’s Wife Deletes Post Amid Ballroom Romance Rumors

Ballroom romance rumors have been heating up between Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater.

The season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” partners sparked chatter when they were spotted holding hands following a dinner date. Shortly after TMZ posted the photos of the two out together, Umansky’s wife, Kyle Richards, deleted posts in support of Umansky’s time on the show. He and Slater were eliminated on the October 31, 2023, episode.

Richards and Umansky’s separation was announced in July 2023. Though the couple denied heading for divorce, Umansky confirmed the separation in September 2023.

During an October 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards admitted to deleting the posts after seeing the photos of her husband with Slater.

“Is that the reason you deleted your Instagram posts supporting him on the show?” host Andy Cohen asked. “Yes,” Richards responded. “But. I also voted for them,” she added.

Kyle Richards Thinks There’s Something Between Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater

While being grilled by Cohen about the photos of her husband and his dance partner, Richards admitted being hurt after seeing them.

“I was taken aback. … that was very hard to see,” Richards told host Andy Cohen. “It hurt my feelings,” she added before Cohen asked if she thought something was going on between the two.

“I mean, holding hands like that? I mean Andy, I really don’t… why are you doing this to me. The thing is this, I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously there’s something there,” she continued.

“Listen, I love him very much and we are amicable, but that really did hurt me,” she added.

Meanwhile, rumors that Richards has been having a romantic relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade have also been circulating. The two maintain that they are just friends, however.

Since Richards’ and Umansky’s split, fans thought that he was dating Leslie Bega, but a rep told Heavy that the two are just friends.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater Have Said That They Aren’t Dating

Despite how things may look, Umansky and Slater have said that they are not dating.

“We do want to address this story,” Umansky said in a video posted on Instagram Stories on October 26, 2023. “About whether or not Emma and I are dating. Whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating. We are really good friends. We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day,” he continued.

Umansky said that he and Slater were chatting about the week they’d had over sushi.

“It’s a very intense week. A very emotional week. We were talking about the week during dinner and when we came out of dinner, we were recapping and I reached out to grab Emma’s hand and she grabbed my hand and then we walked to the cars, just recapping and summarizing. And then the paparazzi caught that moment,” he explained.

Slater was previously married to “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber. Slater filed for divorce in February 2023, though the two are amicable.

