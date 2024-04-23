Melissa Gorga Responds to Andy Cohen’s Claims RHONJ is ‘Not Sustainable’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns to Bravo for its 14th season on May 5. After Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM Radio Show that the new season’s dynamic was “not sustainable” given the rift between longtime stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Gorga spoke with The U.S. Sun about his comments and the upcoming season.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this. It somehow worked this season,” Cohen elaborated on-air.

“I one thousand percent agree with him on that,” Gorga told the Sun. She went on to tease a “huge twist” to come in the new season, adding, “I’m excited. I think it’s a good refreshing season. I know everybody’s seeing the change in dynamics and friendships, and it’s actually going to be quite shocking.”

Melissa Gorga Talks RHONJ Season 14

Gorga continued to talk about the new season with The U.S. Sun, telling the outlet about who on the cast she “trusts” in the upcoming season.

“I have my girls on the show that I trust and I love. Love Dolores. I love Margaret and I love Rachel. I mean, I am getting to know Danielle a lot better this year. She seems like a really down to earth, awesome person. So I am also forming new friendships, which I’m happy about,” Gorga shared.

Despite having her close friends, Gorga and Giudice’s relationship is still looming heavily over the season. While the pair reportedly did not directly interact for most of the filming process, as it has led to a divide amongst the rest of their castmates as well. Even in the promotional photo for the season, which Gorga shared to Instagram on April 5, the two sisters-in-law are positioned on opposite ends of the cast photo, which Gorga captioned, “A House Divided.”

Rachel Fuda, one of Gorga’s trusted co-stars, shared the cast photo as well on April 5, making a point to crop Giudice out of the right side of the image. “One month til we’re back 💃 Get excited! Season 14 of #RHONJ is right around the corner!” her caption read, making no mention of the edit.

Gorga responded to Fuda’s post, writing, “☠️ ✔️.”

The RHONJ Cast is Holding a Premiere Party

The cast divide is not only carrying through RHONJ season 14, according to Gorga, but also into their premiere parties. When asked how she would be ringing in the new season, Gorga told The U.S. Sun that her co-star “Margaret Josephs is actually throwing a big party, so we’re all going to Margaret’s house. I won’t say all of us, but I would say a majority of us are going to Margaret’s house. We never do [one big party]. I feel like the Jersey cast always kind of splits up into sections as you can tell.”

