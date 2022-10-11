Fans React to Melissa Gorga ‘Throwing Shade’ in Recent Comments

On October 5, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga posted a photo of her family on Instagram but fans quickly seized on the photo’s caption as many thought Gorga was shading Teresa Giudice.

The Bravolebrity shared three photos of herself with her family, including sisters Lysa Marco-Simpson and Kim Marco Pirrella. Tagged at Life Rooftop in New York City, Gorga wrote in the caption, “Sometimes you just need that original fam by your side Appreciate your family everyone! Loved a day in NYC seeing Michael Jackson the Musical then cocktails at @liferooftop & delicious dinner @kuminewyork #cherishthepeoplethatloveyou.”

Gorga’s co-star Jackie Goldschneider commented on the post that she “loves” Gorga’s family and is “obsessed” with Michael Jackson. Margaret Josephs also commented, “The fun and fabulous fam ! Love you all.”

Fans Commented on Melissa Gorga’s Caption & Said It Was Very Shady in Light of Her Public Falling Out With Her Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice

Several comments on Gorga’s post focused more on the RHONJ star’s caption than on the photos, with many saying they thought she was shading her co-star and sister-in-law Giudice with her reference to the “original” family. One person said, “every caption is weird.”

Many others said it was shady, with someone commenting, “Always throwing shade!!! Get over yourself already!!” Someone else agreed with that and also wrote, “Cute pic! But shades, shades all day lol Keep the same storyline.”

Another person accused Gorga of being “petty” by “putting shade on something positive.” Yet another commenter asked, “Why can’t Melissa just take a picture with her Sisters without Obviously throwing jabs at Teresa.”

Joe & Melissa Gorga Had a Major Fight at the Taping of the RHONJ Season 13 Finale & Teresa Giudice Has Said That’s ‘It’ for Their Relationship

It’s no secret at this point that Gorga and Giudice have had a major falling out while filming the finale of RHONJ’s upcoming season 13. Their fight was the talk of the Bravosphere when just after, Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga, Giudice’s brother, confirmed that they wouldn’t be attending Giudice’s wedding.

Since then, bits and pieces of their feud have trickled out although RHONJ fans will have to wait until the 13th season to find out more. During Gorga’s August 11 episode of her “On Display” podcast, the Housewife discussed skipping the wedding with Joe, her podcast guest. “We have a laundry list, right, of reasons in our heads” for not attending, she said. However, Gorga explained that they couldn’t go into more detail because it will air on the next season of the show.

Giudice didn’t seem too bothered by their absence, though, as she told E! News at New York Fashion Week that it was “it” for their relationship. “It’s so sad” that Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped the nuptials, she said. “It’s not how I wanted things to end up.”

Despite that, she said she wouldn’t be working on fixing their sibling relationship. “No, no, no, that’s really it,” she said firmly. “That’s it.”

