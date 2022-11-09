Melissa Gorga Receives Mixed Response Over a Recent Business Announcement

Melissa Gorga took to Instagram on November 3 to celebrate a major achievement in her business life.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted that her fitness line, the Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection, is now available for purchase in all the major retail stores. “Someone pinch me!” she captioned a clip of her products. “This has always been a goal for me. Work hard Play Hard!”

“My at home fitness accessory line is available in all big retail stores,” she wrote. “And Now!!! You can get it online as well!!!” The Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection, which is partnered with MoTAG, features ankle weights, dual handgrips, resistance bands and more.

Some Fans Congratulated Melissa Gorga While Others Called Her ‘Fake’ for the Fitness Collection

While Gorga received dozens of congratulatory messages from fans and her RHONJ co-stars, a few people called out the Bravolebrity for being “fake” with her fitness line. One person wrote, “Crazy when you go to spas for fat reduction! false advertisement! Out of control!”

Someone else asked if she was serious, writing, “Are you kidding me this must be a joke….” Someone else agreed and told Gorga, “You forgot to add in the 50k for the surgeries to make you look the way you are.” One person told Gorga she wasn’t seen in the Bravo world as a “fitness person.”

Melissa Gorga, Who Also Owns the Envy Clothing Boutique, Has Opened Up About Milestones With Her Fitness Collection in the Past

Gorga’s latest update comes a few months after she announced another expansion to her fitness collection. In May 2022, Gorga shared on Instagram that her collection was now being sold internationally: “It’s in the US at @rossdressforless and in Australia & the UK at @tjmaxx.”

Earlier in 2021, Gorga revealed that she created “80 different pieces of workout accessories” to help her followers get healthy and in shape from home.

Back in 2018, Gorga opened up about her health and fitness routine in a Women’s Health interview, telling them, “It’s a lifestyle for me. I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable.” She revealed that she starts her days with a cup of coffee followed by lifting weights.

The RHONJ star shared that she doesn’t do a lot of cardio because she’s so active in her daily routine. She also spilled that she works out around four times a week for an hour each time and focuses on her abs and booty. Gorga said she’ll also avoid carbs in the afternoons and control her portion sizes.

However, she also shared at the time that she was trying Emsculpt, which is a machine that sends pulses into your muscles to contract them in a simulated exercise. It’s “the equivalent of doing 20,000 squats in 30 minutes,” Gorga shared, and said it’s usually done in four half-hour sessions.

In addition to her fitness collection, Gorga is also the owner of her clothing boutique, Envy.

