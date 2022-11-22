Melissa Gorga Shows Off ‘Drastically Different’ Look

Melissa Gorga has often promoted looks from her boutique Envy by Melissa Gorga but an Instagram post from November 16 took things up a notch as she showed off a red-hot look.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted three photos on her Instagram in which she paired a red velvet blazer and black pants with an exposed lacy black bra. She kept her long hair straight and finished the look with a bold red lipstick. “Red lip time of the year,” Gorga captioned the photos, which quickly racked up compliments from her fellow Bravo stars.

Many people took to the comments to post flame and heart emojis in reaction to Gorga’s bold look, but some of the most common and liked comments were from fans who said the RHONJ star was looking unrecognizable in the photos.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

There Were a Lot of Comments From Fans About Melissa Gorga Looking ‘Drastically Different’ in the Photos

Gorga’s bold red lip look was different than the RHONJ star’s more usual neutral lip tones but many fans thought it was more than just the color that was different.

A lot of the most liked comments on the post were from people who thought Gorga was “unrecognizable” from when they last saw her on their screens. “What? She looks sooo different,” one person wrote. Another said they thought she’d had a lot of work done and therefore “hardly recognise[d] her.”

Another agreed that Gorga was “Seriously unrecognizable…and not in a good way.” There were several others who said they didn’t recognize Gorga when the photo popped up on their feed. Someone commented, “She looks drastically different and not in a bad way but a little too much when you don’t know who they are!”

Melissa Gorga Has Been Busy Lately as the RHONJ Star Announced This Week That the Family Would Be Moving Into Their New Home in Franklin Lakes

It’s been a busy week for Gorga as she recently shared that the family was finally moving into their new home in Franklin Lakes after several months of building their dream home. The RHONJ star had shared several progress updates since first buying the New Jersey home and on November 18, she announced that it was move-in day.

Gorga posted a couple of photos of herself and her daughter Antonia Gorga surrounded by several packed boxes and happily shared that they were ready for the new beginning and couldn’t wait to show fans their new home. The large house will have seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms and will be more than 3,800 square feet. Past video updates have shown glimpses of the house’s foyer, backyard and outdoor space.

Melissa and Joe Gorga bought the 1.47-acre property in April 2021 for $950,000 and several months later received the demolition permit to tear down the existing house. Afterward, their plans for their new home were approved in late 2021 and construction began on the Garden State home.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’