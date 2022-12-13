Melissa Gorga Calls Out ‘Inconsistencies’ Amid Teresa Giudice Feud

Melissa and Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice had a major falling out while filming the season 13 finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” this past summer and since then, bits and pieces of information about the situation have trickled out in interviews.

Recently, Luis “Louie” Ruelas said that he felt as though Joe Gorga was a “really good guy” when he first met him and is a great person at his core. Melissa Gorga later called out those comments, however, and said she was a bit confused by them.

In an interview with Page Six, Melissa Gorga was asked why Ruelas called her husband a “good guy” several months after their falling out and she replied, “We don’t know.”

She described it as “very confusing,” adding, “There are a lot of ups and downs and a lot of inconsistencies, so we’re wondering as much as you are.” Joe Gorga told the publication that Ruelas’ comments were “real nice” and agreed that he is a “good guy.” In fact, he said he’s “Too good! That’s the problem!”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Luis Ruelas Said When He Met Joe Gorga, He Found Him to Be a Great Person at His Core

Ruelas made the comments about his brother-in-law while appearing on Giudice’s podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches.” He described the first time he met Joe Gorga and said the two men became “very vulnerable” with each other and shared some personal stories.

He said Gorga is a man who’s very easy to open up to, telling Giudice that at his core, Gorga “really is a good human being.” Ruelas said he felt that it was because Giudice and Gorga were raised by great, genuine parents who were very kind and loving and Giudice agreed.

She said she and Gorga were “like best friends” growing up and told Ruelas that’s how they were raised and “that’s why it’s like her fault now,” apparently shading Melissa Gorga.

Melissa Gorga Called Out Teresa Giudice for Speaking About Her on Her Podcast for 30 Minutes & Called Out a ‘Double Standard’

Melissa Gorga slammed Giudice after that podcast episode came out, telling Joe Gorga on her own podcast “On Display” that she felt Giudice was held to a “different standard” than her and would “get a pass” for doing certain things.

Gorga explained that she was often accused by RHONJ fans of using Giudice for a storyline and of talking about her in-laws a lot but claimed that she hadn’t spoken about their falling out since it happened with the exception of BravoCon. However, Gorga then told her husband that Giudice spoke about them on “Namaste B$tches” for “over 30 minutes.”

She said that if she did that, she would have gotten ripped by fans. “I just think it’s unfair that the expectations for each of us is different,” Gorga told her husband. “And that I’m sometimes held to a higher standard.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’