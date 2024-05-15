Fans Drag Melissa Gorga Over Cryptic Instagram Post

On May 14, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga shared a bit of a cryptic post on Instagram.

“You don’t always have to tell your side of the story… Time will,” read the message that Gorga shared on her feed. She added the caption, “Time will tell,” and included the hashtags, “#life,” “#rhonj,” and “#realtalk.”

It seems as though Gorga is referring to the ongoing feud between her and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. The two women haven’t really spoken since August 2022 and they filmed the entirety of season 14 of RHONJ without communicating.

Many Fans Criticized Melissa Gorga Over the Post

Gorga posted her quote about letting time tell her story following the second episode of the 14th season.

While Gorga may have been trying to send a message that her and her family will eventually be vindicated in some way, many fans didn’t want to hear it. Dozens let the reality star know in the comments section of the post.

“GIRL. You’ve been telling us for 13 years,” one person wrote.

“Your story is old and you are giving high school petty. If you’re soo unbothered you definitely don’t show it,” someone else said.

“Girl you been telling us for close to 15 years. We see it, you are the problem,” a third comment read.

“Storyline is so 15 seasons ago. Bravo dropped the BALL on this one. Let @melissagorga go already. We are sick of the SAME fight and story every single season. Is it re-runs?? Or is it a new season?? FEELS LIKE RERUNS,” a fourth Instagram user added.

“You’re a lovely person, but you and Joe come off so desperate. Perhaps you should stop being so boastful , Mrs. On Fire, and a little more humble. You’re only where you’re at because of the fans, its not as if you are serving talent. Grateful is more attractive than what you two have been serving,” another comment read.

Andy Cohen Previously Said That RHONJ Isn’t Sustainable

For one of the first times ever on a “Real Housewives” franchise, there are actually two full-time stars who don’t speak at all. The dynamic has sort of made a Gorga camp vs. Giudice camp, and the other women have sort of chosen sides.

On the April 11 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Cohen — who is an executive producer of the franchise — said that he doesn’t think RHONJ can continue on with two distinctly separate friend groups.

“What I want to clarify is that I maintain that statement. It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this. It somehow worked this season,” he explained.

“We got through the season and it worked and it’s interesting and as I think you see from the trailer, the season is not about Melissa versus Teresa and I think that’s great, yet they’re both still on the show and we want to see them on the show,” he added.

