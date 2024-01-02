Melissa Gorga Shares Full Circle Moment During Family Trip to Aruba

Melissa Gorga gave fans a look at her family’s lavish trip to Aruba – and a full-circle moment for her and her husband, Joe.

In December 2023, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” couple and their three kids, Antonia, 18, Gino, 16, and Joey, 13, made their annual trek from their New Jersey home to the Caribbean – and they stopped by a favorite place for old times’ sake.

Melissa shared a series of Instagram photo of her family members posing outdoors at the Flying Fishbone restaurant amid a sunset background. The popular seafood restaurant is located in Savaneta, Aruba. Melissa captioned the family photo to reveal a sweet tidbit: “He took me to this restaurant on our first vacation together. Now we bring our children🫶🏼 #life #aruba,” the Envy boutique owner wrote.

“Full circle moments, love this 🥹❤️❤️☀️💋👧🏼,” commented RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs.

Melissa did not reveal what year she and Joe first went to Aruba. According to Screenrant, the two met during separate trips with friends to Cancun, Mexico in late 2002 and reconnected the following year at a beach bar in New Jersey. Once they started dating, they got married less than a year later, on August 20, 2004.

Melissa & Joe Gorga Shared Other Photos From Their Holiday Trip

In addition to the Flying Fishbone photo, the reality TV family posed for several more pics during their week-long getaway.

Melissa shared a series of swimsuit photos on the beach and on a boat as the family enjoyed the tropical temperatures in late December. The Bravo star wore an emerald green swimsuit in some of the photos, with a swim coverup that said “Lost in Paradise” on it. She also carried a Prada beach bag.

Daughter Antonia posted photos of her posing by the water with the caption, “I’ll be here.” “My island girl,” Melissa commented.

Melissa also shared photos taken during a celebratory night out with friends. The photos appeared to be from a New Year’s Eve celebration.

And after ringing in the New Year, Joe posed with his for a photo. “Starting the new year with this Smoke show. @melissagorga #aruba #wifey #bringit2024,” he wrote.

Melissa & Joe Gorga Have Vacationed With Their Kids in Aruba For the Past 15 years

This is not the first time the Gorgas have vacationed in Aruba as a family. In December 2022, Melissa shared a series of family photos from a holiday trip to the Caribbean island. “Not sure how I’m getting them to all agree to be in so many photos but I’ll take it 💙 #vacaymode,” she captioned the slideshow of her husband and three kids.

In 2021, she shared photos from Flying Fishbone on her Facebook page. Her daughter Antonia posed with her at the restaurant in one of the photos.

In a 2023 interview with Millenium magazine, Melissa teased plans for her latest holiday trip to Aruba. She revealed that Aruba has actually become an annual vacation destination for her family of five. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star noted that her family has been going to Aruba for the past 15 years.

