Joe Gorga Addresses Feud With Estranged Sister Teresa Giudice

Joe Gorga fired a shot at his estranged sister Teresa Giudice during a standup show on October 14 as he hinted that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star would carry on her feud with his wife Melissa Gorga for the rest of their lives.

Gorga made the comments during his October 14 standup show at the Catch A Rising Star comedy club in Princeton, New Jersey, and a clip of the segment referencing Giudice was published by The U.S. Sun. Gorga began a bit in which he discussed an exaggerated day in his life and brought up a dream he had in which his sister gave a eulogy at his funeral.

“Guess who’s my only blood relative left?” he called out to the audience, according to the publication. “Teresa Giudice!” He yelled in agreeent with the crowd. Gorga then called out, “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the best f****** Housewife of them all?” In response to someone yelling Melissa Gorga’s name out, he called back, “Yes!”

Gorga then continued his story about his sister giving a eulogy, “So she comes up and she sits there and she’s ready to do her eulogy, she goes, ‘That b**** killed my brother.’ I should’ve known when she brought me sprinkle cookies instead of pignoli cookies.'”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Joe Gorga’s Joke About Sprinkle Cookies Has Been a Recurring Point of Contention Between Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice

Gorga’s joke about the cookies was in reference to a feud on RHONJ between his wife and sister that began back in season 3.

At that time, Melissa Gorga brought Giudice some sprinkle cookies for Christmas. However, since they didn’t get eaten, Giudice ended up throwing them in the garbage. Giudice shared, according to People, “She brought me sprinkle cookies. I said to her, ‘Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage! You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.”

Since then, the sprinkle cookies have been referenced on many occasions, and as recently as RHONJ’s season 13 in 2023, when Melissa Gorga brought sprinkle cookies to another party.

Joe Gorga Said His Comedy Show Wouldn’t Involve Much Content About the ‘Real Housewives’

The Gorgas and Giudice have been feuding on and off for a long time now, with their latest rift coming in 2022 as they filmed RHONJ season 13. The problems between Gorga and his sister Giudice escalated throughout the year, culminating in the Gorgas deciding to skip Giudice’s August 2022 nuptials to Luis Ruelas.

When speaking about their feud to The U.S. Sun ahead of his comedy show, Gorga said, “It’s been a ride. It’s a shame.” He added, “It’s the way it is. But what are you going to do?”

At the time, he also shared that his standup routine didn’t involve much content about the Housewives, explaining, “I do very little housewife stuff. Just enough for the show and that’s it. Not much. That’s all for cameras,” he added, hinting that his standup was more focused on “inside real family stuff, which is stuff [fans] don’t see on TV. I talk about my kids’ stuff that happens with them in life.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’