Melissa & Joe Gorga Celebrate Housewarming Party at Their New Jersey Mansion: PHOTOS

Joe and Melissa Gorga opened up their home for a housewarming, and fans will get to see some of it play out next season on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

The Bravo TV couple moved into their custom-built Franklin Lakes, New Jersey home in November 2022, but several months later, they completed a major renovation to the exterior of the home before becoming fully settled in.

It wasn’t until September 2023 that the couple celebrated their milestone move with friends and family with a sweet limoncello-themed party.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Gorgas Gave a Nod to Capri, Italy With Their Party Theme

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Melissa Gorga posed in a lemon-printed party dress as her husband wore a coordinating yellow dress shirt and white pants for their housewarming party.

Other photos taken at the yellow and white-themed celebration included a series of poses with friends and family as well as a look at the elaborate food spread, which featured a limoncello bar, charcuterie, shrimp and kabob platters, and more.

Melissa Gorga tagged party planner Ciao and Cello and personal chef Mike DeLeo in a post on Instagram. “Right back to #capri 🍋🤌🏼,” Melissa wrote. “Thank you @ciaoandcello & @executive_chef_mike_ for seeing my 🇮🇹 vision 🫶🏼 #rhonj.”

“Amalfi coast vibes in the Jerz 🍋🇮🇹,” commented co-star Margaret Josephs.

The Ciao and Cello account posted a video that featured another look at the party. Photos and videos showed guests peeling lemons for their own limoncello drinks as well as a look at the bartenders and servers working in the kitchen. There were also close-ups of lavish floral arrangements from Eltingville Florist.

“What a beautiful night celebrating @melissagorga & @joeygorga beautiful new home!” came a caption to the clip. “We had the zestiest time bringing you guys back to Capri…one limoncello spritz at a time 🍋✨.”

“You CRUSHED the night my girls!!!!🍋🍋🍋🍋,” commented RHONJ star Danielle Cabral.

Several RHONJ Stars & Their Husbands Appeared in Photos

The Gorgas’ party was reportedly filmed for the upcoming 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which will likely air in 2024. In photos posted to social media, cast members Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were dressed up for the event. In addition, newcomers Kayla Giovinazzo, Tiffany Chantell, and Jessica Kiraly were also seen in photos taken on the party night.

Multiple RHONJ husbands were also seen in photos from the bash, including Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs’ husband Joe Beningno, and John Fuda and Nate Cabral. There were even photos of a group of husbands posing in front of a cardboard cutoff of Joe Gorga, Italian god style.

While their husbands were there, cast members Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin did not appear in photos from the party, so it is unclear if they were in attendance. Also notably missing from the party photos were Dolores Catania and Joe Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice. The absence of Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas is not a surprise, as they been in a long family feud with the Gorgas.

According to sources for All About the Real Housewives, the housewarming featured plenty of drama that will likely play out on the Bravo reality show. The outlet reported that Joe Gorga talked about his estranged sister throughout the evening.

